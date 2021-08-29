Netizens are Thankful for This Viral Photo of Cryptic Google Drive Link on Car

Most weblinks are expressive — if you read them, they will tell you about the page they lead to. Then, there are shortened encoded links with a string that appears jumbled and makes them look like they are encrypted. One such Bitly link features in a photo that is going viral on Twitter and the netizens coming across the image are thanking others for introducing it to them. But what is so special about it? Where does the link go?

Whoaaa.This person dropped a jewel …. I wish I could thank them myself. https://t.co/1DgQjm87dq pic.twitter.com/baE58DG1OR— Sabbah Haji Isolating Smartly (@imsabbah) August 27, 2021

The image appears to be taken from inside a car and features another vehicle going ahead of it. On the rear windshield, a weblink painted in white large letters can be seen. The weblink leads to a Google Drive folder that contains a repository — Black History Month Library — of resources related to Black History Month. The shared resources include readings, guides, newspaper cuttings, music created by black people, scripts of films made by black filmmakers, readings about the life of historical figures such as Martin Luther King Jr and Malcolm X, black women’s feminist movement, and a plethora of material on the black revolutionaries and civil rights movement. The repository also contains links to petitions where readers could go to register their support and help convert it into action.

Black History Month is observed from October 1 to October 31 annually in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland and Netherlands, to celebrate the African diaspora and African-American history.

A Facebook user Eleisha Gantt, who posted the picture, wrote, “This person dropped a jewel. I wish I could thank them myself.” A screenshot was posted by another Twitter user Sabba Haji, who repeated Gantt’s remark about the repository. Responding to the tweet, a user wrote that they found the link amazing. Another user queried if a similar repository existed for anti-caste readings in material to which Haji replied that she did not know of any such resource.

Amazing. What a repository! ❤️— Mirza Arif Beg (@Iammirzaarif) August 27, 2021

Anything like this on anti caste and Dalits?— Rupesh (@givemeparathas) August 27, 2021

Did you too try to open the link? What do you think about the shared resource?

