Netizens Are Turning Pillows into Pretty Dresses for the #QuarantinePillowChallenge

Ever since the beginning of quarantine and lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, netizens are looking for creative ways to spend their time indoors.
From singing songs in the balconies to playing ping pong through windows, there have been multiple ways to stay connected while following social distancing.
In the last few days, you might have been tagged and nominated in various online challenges. One of the latest of these challenges is #QuarantinePillowChallenge, where the users tuck their pillow as a dress and tie it with a belt.
The challenge has definitely taken social media by storm with people coming forward to show off their just-rolled-out-of-bed look. People have completed the look with accessories and sandals, turning a pillow dress into a perfect party look.
Here is a look at some of the best performers of this challenge:
View this post on Instagram
КОГДА думаешь , что будешь первой А по итогу входишь во вторые 10К ⠀ -какое заключение ? -делать здесь и сейчас! ⠀ Чтобы фото было не только красивым, но и полезным, прилагаю к нему способы визуально подчеркнуть, а в условиях постсамоизоляции СОЗДАТЬ ТАЛИЮ ⠀ 〰️ отделка по талии: вшитый пояс, резинка или тесьма, вышивка, в общем готовый акцент, который уже идёт на изделии 〰️ заправлять верха, подтыкать свитера и более плотные изделия 〰️ яркий цветовой контраст плечевого и поясного изделия 〰️ укорочённый верх ( тренд сезона короткие пиджаки, джинсовки, косухи) 〰️ ремни, поясные сумки, накладные баски (можно найтив 31 gate, Ushatava или сшить !) 〰️ вытачки и кулиски ⠀ ⠀ Или сделать фото в стиле #quarantinepillowchallenge
A few Instagrammers have taken it to another level, dressing their little ones and pets with the pillows.
View this post on Instagram
Biz de yaptık ❤️ #yastıkchallenge #karantinayastikchelıncı #quarantine #quarantinepillowchallenge #pillowchallenge #baby #babygirl #babygirl #momanddaughter #igmom #igmoms #igbabies #igbaby #igbabymodel #blogermom #blogger #lifestyle #mom #momblog #babiesofinstagram #pregnant #bebek #keşfetteyiz #keşfetteyim #mutlubirkalpbüyütüyorum #mutlubebek #mutlubebekler #karantinaşikliği #hěýhəýłəŕģəłďī #
View this post on Instagram
#quarantinepillowchallenge . My little fashion girl I had to set her this new trend . #quarantinelife #quarantinekids #quarantinechallenge #quarantinefashion #pillowdress #stayhome #quarantineandchill #butmakeitfashion #quarantinedays #funtime #mylove #babyhoney #fashionkids #fashionphoto #justbaby #babies #instakids #instalife #instadaily #pictureoftheday
View this post on Instagram
Самоизоляция и время с семьёй - это всё хорошо, конечно. Но мы устали и дети тоже. В обычном ритме я могу не выходить на улицу пару дней. И не сильнл нуждаюсь в общении с окружающим миром, но месяц... даже для меня это слишком. В общем, вирус крепчал, развлекались, как могли. Вот, уж точно, будет, что вспомнить потом. Посмотрите, как Аня вошла в образ #quarantinepillowchallenge
Such challenges have definitely helped in revealing the fashionable sides of people, as everyone has tried to make the best out of their look.
An Instagram user made a dress out of a quilt, and needless to say, it looks perfect.
It seems like we have a lot of entries for the upcoming fashion shows and concerts, with people honing their skills during all the free time.
Some of the other challenges that have made a buzz this quarantine period include until tomorrow, bingo challenges, female empowerment challenge and others.