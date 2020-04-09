Netizens Are Turning Pillows into Pretty Dresses for the #QuarantinePillowChallenge

Ever since the beginning of quarantine and lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, netizens are looking for creative ways to spend their time indoors.

From singing songs in the balconies to playing ping pong through windows, there have been multiple ways to stay connected while following social distancing.

In the last few days, you might have been tagged and nominated in various online challenges. One of the latest of these challenges is #QuarantinePillowChallenge, where the users tuck their pillow as a dress and tie it with a belt.

The challenge has definitely taken social media by storm with people coming forward to show off their just-rolled-out-of-bed look. People have completed the look with accessories and sandals, turning a pillow dress into a perfect party look.

Here is a look at some of the best performers of this challenge:

A few Instagrammers have taken it to another level, dressing their little ones and pets with the pillows.

Such challenges have definitely helped in revealing the fashionable sides of people, as everyone has tried to make the best out of their look.

An Instagram user made a dress out of a quilt, and needless to say, it looks perfect.

It seems like we have a lot of entries for the upcoming fashion shows and concerts, with people honing their skills during all the free time.



Some of the other challenges that have made a buzz this quarantine period include until tomorrow, bingo challenges, female empowerment challenge and others.