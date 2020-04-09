BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Netizens Are Turning Pillows into Pretty Dresses for the #QuarantinePillowChallenge

In the last few days, you might have been tagged and nominated in various online challenges.

News18.com
  Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 8:33 PM IST
Ever since the beginning of quarantine and lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, netizens are looking for creative ways to spend their time indoors.

From singing songs in the balconies to playing ping pong through windows, there have been multiple ways to stay connected while following social distancing.

In the last few days, you might have been tagged and nominated in various online challenges. One of the latest of these challenges is #QuarantinePillowChallenge, where the users tuck their pillow as a dress and tie it with a belt.

The challenge has definitely taken social media by storm with people coming forward to show off their just-rolled-out-of-bed look. People have completed the look with accessories and sandals, turning a pillow dress into a perfect party look.

Here is a look at some of the best performers of this challenge:

View this post on Instagram

КОГДА думаешь , что будешь первой А по итогу входишь во вторые 10К ⠀ -какое заключение ? -делать здесь и сейчас! ⠀ Чтобы фото было не только красивым, но и полезным, прилагаю к нему способы визуально подчеркнуть, а в условиях постсамоизоляции СОЗДАТЬ ТАЛИЮ ⠀ 〰️ отделка по талии: вшитый пояс, резинка или тесьма, вышивка, в общем готовый акцент, который уже идёт на изделии 〰️ заправлять верха, подтыкать свитера и более плотные изделия 〰️ яркий цветовой контраст плечевого и поясного изделия 〰️ укорочённый верх ( тренд сезона короткие пиджаки, джинсовки, косухи) 〰️ ремни, поясные сумки, накладные баски (можно найтив 31 gate, Ushatava или сшить !) 〰️ вытачки и кулиски ⠀ ⠀ Или сделать фото в стиле #quarantinepillowchallenge

A post shared by СТИЛИСТ КУРГАН | О Л Ь Г А (@ox_pastuxova) on

View this post on Instagram

#quarantinepillowchallenge #pillowchallenge

A post shared by Bibina (@binamimka) on

A few Instagrammers have taken it to another level, dressing their little ones and pets with the pillows.

Such challenges have definitely helped in revealing the fashionable sides of people, as everyone has tried to make the best out of their look.

An Instagram user made a dress out of a quilt, and needless to say, it looks perfect.

It seems like we have a lot of entries for the upcoming fashion shows and concerts, with people honing their skills during all the free time.

Some of the other challenges that have made a buzz this quarantine period include until tomorrow, bingo challenges, female empowerment challenge and others.

