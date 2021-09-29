Netizens Are Wowed By How This Differently-abled Man Does His Makeup Like A Boss

Having no limbs does not hinder Gabe Adams-Wheatley from pursuing his creative journey as a make-up artist. The American artist is showing his social media followers how he can do his own make-up and give many other artists a run for their money with his talent. In his recent TikTok videos, Gabe showed how he gets his make-up done.

Gabe reshared the TikTok video on his Instagram handle last week where he was seen all dressed up in a black sheer top and shorts. The make-up tutorial video showed Gabe holding the brush between his chin and shoulders.

In the TikTok video, Gabe shows how he uses deft movements of his face, the grip of his chin and shoulders to use make-up tools and get ready for a perfect date night. Gabe starts his make-up tutorial with basic steps of applying concealer under his eyes and then blending it with a beauty blender. He then contours his face with a contouring stick, which he applies with the help of his chin and shoulders and smooth movements of his face.

As Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’ plays in the background, Gabe guides his viewers to the next step in his make-up routine which involves a very detailed eye-make-up. With the help of various brushes, Gabe applies different shades of eye-shadow shades on his eyelids. He also applies the eye-liner with the help of a small brush. Finishing off the eye make-up, Gabe glues the extra lashes onto his eyes making the task look effortless. He also adds a touch of light pink blush on his cheeks and a lip gloss to complete his date night look.

With over 57.5k views on Instagram, Gabe’s tutorial has left netizens impressed. As one of the comments on the Instagram Reel read, “You make putting lashes on look so easy it takes me so long to do it.” Another user commented, “Wow. I wish I could have your makeup skills. Going to look and learn.” Beyond just make-up Gabe also inspired many viewers to pursue what they love as one user commented, “You are absolutely amazing. You truly are the representation of nothing is impossible. I can’t tell you how I’m in awe of your video because you are every damn thing. Just so talented and I hope to see you slay more and more.

