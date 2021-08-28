Netizens Call Out Zomato's Ad Starring Hrithik Roshan For Normalising Stressful Work

Zomato’s new ad starring Hrithik Roshan has received mixed reactions from netizens. The ad, made with the aim to show the commitment of delivery executives to serve customers food on time, shows one of them choosing to forego an opportunity to click a selfie with the superstar to deliver the next order.

In a move to apparently add humour to the clip shared by the Bollywood actor on Twitter, Zomato wrote: “brb adding ‘dhoop’ as a tipping option"

However, users were not amused. On Twitter, one of the users wrote: “You’re literally showing off how delivery partners don’t even have enough time to take a selfie and have to meet deadlines even when riding in the rain."

Another user wrote: “I thought that this normalised a stressful working environment where an agent can’t stick around for a couple of minutes for clicking a selfie with their favourite actor. Zomato’s follow up tweet abt adding dhoop to the tip section jst added more to the tone deaf levels."

One user added: “Instead of paying Hrithik for an ad, you could pay your delivery executives well"

If you think Twitter is being too negative, you might like to know why the food delivery app is drawing such flak. The saga started when two anonymous accounts called ‘SwiggyDE’ and ‘Delivery Bhoy’ starting accusing the company and its rival Swiggy of exploiting their workers. Meagre payouts, absence of benefits and high accident risk were a few of the issues highlighted by these two accounts. The revelations started a dialogue on social media in which many users empathised with the workers’ plight.

Since then, Zomato has been trying to do some damage control through a few ads which highlight the role of their delivery partners. The first one, starring comedian Danish Sait, was cancelled by the Internet. In fact, the comedian took the ad down from his social media handles after rendering an apology.

Will Hrithik Roashan do the same?

