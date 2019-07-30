Netizens Can't Believe This Video of Passengers Disembarking Plane One Row at a Time

Anybody who has travelled by air would know that disembarking a plane can often turn into a daunting task as most passengers are in a rush for some odd reason to grab their bags from the overhead storage and scamper to their destinations.

But a video shared by a Canadian journalist could give unruly passengers some lessons in de-boarding etiquettes.

The hyperlapse short clip shows passengers on a Westjet flight patiently waiting for their turn to disembark from the plane, “one row at a time.”

“This is an oil rig employee charter flight from Calgary to Fort MacKay/Firebag in northern Alberta,” the journalist wrote alongside the video which has been viewed nearly half a million times.

Fascinating video showing passengers disembarking a @Westjet flight one row at time. This is an oil rig employee charter flight from Calgary to Fort MacKay/Firebag in northern Alberta. pic.twitter.com/drUYsxSsRq — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) July 27, 2019

The tweet has been liked and shared by thousands of Twitter users, many of whom just couldn’t believe that air passengers could exhibit such disciplined behavior.

“Fake news! This never happens in real life,” one joked, prompting the journalist to acknowledge that such scenes were indeed unlikely to be witnessed on a flight with “real passengers.”

“These are regular charter flights to the oil fields. They likely receive training for this,” he wrote.

You mean with real passengers. Haha. These are regular charter flights to the oil fields. They likely receive training for this. — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) July 27, 2019

Here are some reactions to the now-viral post:

No training given. I’ve taken many of these flights. Arriving at the site airport no one is in a rush to get off. Arriving home sometimes a different story.... — Rusty Staples (@pnphoto) July 27, 2019

It’s all a psychological thing. You don’t get off any faster by getting up right away and waiting in the isle. — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) July 28, 2019

Wonder if it has anything to do with fact they're going to work!? — JML (@JML_ter) July 27, 2019