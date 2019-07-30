Take the pledge to vote

Netizens Can't Believe This Video of Passengers Disembarking Plane One Row at a Time

Well-behaved air passengers are a rare breed.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 30, 2019, 4:51 PM IST
Netizens Can't Believe This Video of Passengers Disembarking Plane One Row at a Time
Representative image (Photo courtesy: AFP)
Anybody who has travelled by air would know that disembarking a plane can often turn into a daunting task as most passengers are in a rush for some odd reason to grab their bags from the overhead storage and scamper to their destinations.

But a video shared by a Canadian journalist could give unruly passengers some lessons in de-boarding etiquettes.

The hyperlapse short clip shows passengers on a Westjet flight patiently waiting for their turn to disembark from the plane, “one row at a time.”

“This is an oil rig employee charter flight from Calgary to Fort MacKay/Firebag in northern Alberta,” the journalist wrote alongside the video which has been viewed nearly half a million times.

The tweet has been liked and shared by thousands of Twitter users, many of whom just couldn’t believe that air passengers could exhibit such disciplined behavior.

“Fake news! This never happens in real life,” one joked, prompting the journalist to acknowledge that such scenes were indeed unlikely to be witnessed on a flight with “real passengers.”

“These are regular charter flights to the oil fields. They likely receive training for this,” he wrote.

Here are some reactions to the now-viral post:

