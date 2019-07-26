Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Netizens Can't Get Over Photo of Soccer Star Carson Pickett ‘Fist-Bumping’ Little Fan

Pickett who plays for Brisbane Roar in Australia's W-League and represents Orlando Pride in the National Women's Soccer League struck a friendship with 18-month-old Joseph Tidd.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 26, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Netizens Can't Get Over Photo of Soccer Star Carson Pickett ‘Fist-Bumping’ Little Fan
The fist-bump of the century | Image credit: Twitter
Loading...

While it’s not rare to see celebrities bonding with their admirers, netizens are describing Carson Pickett’s ‘fist bump’ with a toddler fan as one of the most heartwarming pictures ever to have emerged online.

The American soccer player who plays for Brisbane Roar in Australia's W-League and represents Orlando Pride in the National Women's Soccer League struck a friendship with Joseph Tidd, an 18-month-old boy from Florida, in April this year.

“Soccer means the world to me, but the platform that soccer provides me for things like this takes the cake. Joseph, you’re my new hero for life,” Pickett had said at the time.

Both were born without their left forearm and a picture of the duo “fist-bumping” each other at a game has reemerged online to melt the hearts of netizens.

The Daily Mail reports that the picture was first shared by Tidd’s parents on Instagram in June.

It went viral after being posted on Twitter by Pickett's mentor Becky Burleigh on Twitter recently with thousands of people expressing their delight for the heartwarming moment.

The boy’s father had told Fox News that the duo had formed an “instant bond” after “Carson knelt down next to Joseph and showed him her arm” during their fist-bump moment.

“Carson believes she can do anything, and that is the mindset we want Joseph to have as well,” he had said.

Pickett has previously spoken about her determination of not allowing the congenital abnormality overwhelm her in life.

“When I was growing up, I was never allowed to say the word "can't" or "no" and back down to a challenge... it was like a cuss word in my house,” she told Australian W-League last year.

“I think that drove me to never give up and never quit, just because I knew I would let myself down as well as my parents, and family is everything to me.”

She said after her soccer career took off, she realised that “she could be a role model to young children.”

'I just think it's a privilege and it's an honour. I think those are the two best words I can say,' she said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram