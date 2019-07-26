Netizens Can't Get Over Photo of Soccer Star Carson Pickett ‘Fist-Bumping’ Little Fan

While it’s not rare to see celebrities bonding with their admirers, netizens are describing Carson Pickett’s ‘fist bump’ with a toddler fan as one of the most heartwarming pictures ever to have emerged online.

The American soccer player who plays for Brisbane Roar in Australia's W-League and represents Orlando Pride in the National Women's Soccer League struck a friendship with Joseph Tidd, an 18-month-old boy from Florida, in April this year.

“Soccer means the world to me, but the platform that soccer provides me for things like this takes the cake. Joseph, you’re my new hero for life,” Pickett had said at the time.

Both were born without their left forearm and a picture of the duo “fist-bumping” each other at a game has reemerged online to melt the hearts of netizens.

The Daily Mail reports that the picture was first shared by Tidd’s parents on Instagram in June.

It went viral after being posted on Twitter by Pickett's mentor Becky Burleigh on Twitter recently with thousands of people expressing their delight for the heartwarming moment.

We need more of this in our world. RT to spread joy. Thank you @Cars_Pickett16 ! pic.twitter.com/lKeDXZhJxG — Becky Burleigh (@BeckyBurleigh) July 20, 2019

This picture made my day. Can someone with a mobile phone camera win the Pulitzer Prize? — ml8_ml8 (@ml8_ml8) July 21, 2019

I hope this picture is framed and given to both of them so they can continually tap into the inspiration shown. So amazing. — Wendy Shaw (@Roar4Eva) July 21, 2019

I don’t know what’s cuter! Her genuine happiness or the kiddos happiness ♥️ — Ashley Elaine Hughes (@aasshh_bbuugg) July 21, 2019

Beautiful. X — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 21, 2019

What a picture! 😍 — Brisbane Roar (@brisbaneroar) July 21, 2019

The boy’s father had told Fox News that the duo had formed an “instant bond” after “Carson knelt down next to Joseph and showed him her arm” during their fist-bump moment.

“Carson believes she can do anything, and that is the mindset we want Joseph to have as well,” he had said.

Pickett has previously spoken about her determination of not allowing the congenital abnormality overwhelm her in life.

“When I was growing up, I was never allowed to say the word "can't" or "no" and back down to a challenge... it was like a cuss word in my house,” she told Australian W-League last year.

“I think that drove me to never give up and never quit, just because I knew I would let myself down as well as my parents, and family is everything to me.”

She said after her soccer career took off, she realised that “she could be a role model to young children.”

'I just think it's a privilege and it's an honour. I think those are the two best words I can say,' she said.