Netizens Can't Seem to Get Over This Chocolate ‘Compass’. Have You Seen it Yet?

Chocolate is a universal favorite for a reason. There is no item that cannot be elevated in terms of taste and aroma with a little bit of chocolate. This is in terms of topping or icing with the delicious food item. But what if the entire item was made out of chocolate and actually looked like a real-life compass?

Popular pastry chef Amaury Guichon, who is very much sought after on the internet, has done exactly that. No one who looks at the ‘compass’ will be able to say that not only the body of the direction device, but also the glass covering over the dial is made out of edible items.

Posted on Guichon’s Instagram account, netizens have been drooling over the delicious dessert. And bless the chef because he has actually shared a detailed video clip which shows how the chocolate compass is made. We also see how the insides of the choco heaven looks like when Guichon cuts the food into half.

The clip shows that the base of the compass is crafted first as Guichon takes a white coloured baked dough and covers it generously with chocolate coating. Once the coating has been perfectly shaped, the glossy surface is given a stamp to resemble the North, East, West and South indicators of a real compass. This stamp is created using golden edible colour. Then he secures the base from all sides using a layer of chocolate that has been rounded off. A pin is put on top of the markings to finish the look.

It is after this that the chef works on the ‘glass’ covering of the compass. He prepares the glass using a sugar solution that has been crafted into the shape of a half globe. Once it is allowed to cool down, the arch assumes the shape easily. He secures the globe with a long rope of chocolate that has been braided to give an elegant look to the sugary delight. Then, this transparent globe is placed atop the compass, thereby completing the tasty art.

Wondering how to eat such a good looking and intricate item? The chef also answers that. He first breaks the sugar globe with a tap of the knife, after which the dense chocolate with the choco lava coating surrenders evenly under the pressure of the knife.

Guichon, who keeps surprising his followers with desserts in various shapes like a Christmas tree or even a giant elephant, said he was starting off the new year by crafting the mighty compass.