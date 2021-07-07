CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Netizens Can’t Stop Gushing Over Adorable Baby Jumbo Looking for the 'Perfect Grass'

The video features an adorable calf walking around a plush green field in search of the 'perfect' grass to eat. (Credit: @ParveenKaswan/Twitter)

IFS Kaswan is quite popular on Twitter and is known for sharing amazing pictures and videos of wildlife on his timeline.

Viral elephant videos have their own cult fan following on social media and people just love watching the cute antics of this giant animal. If the video features a baby tusker, there is nothing to beat that! The latest addition to this never-ending list of viral elephant videos is a clip of a baby tusker grazing in a field. The video, which was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, features an adorable calf walking around a plush green field in search of the ‘perfect’ grass to eat. The tusker uses his trunk to carry out his inspection of the grass and while he eats some of it, the rejected lot was thrown back. “This one just learnt the art of choosing perfect grass,"wrote Kaswan in the caption shared along with the video.

Here’s the viral video:

The clip which was shared on Twitter yesterday has got over 23.7 thousand views along with 2.5 thousand likes on the microblogging site within a day of being first uploaded. The reply section to the tweet has been flooded with various reactions from users who just cannot stop gushing over the cuteness of this baby tusker. “Oh man! Sir did you witness this ball of happy yourself… damn so lucky! So much cuteness. How u resist not hugging it," wrote a user in their reaction to the video. Meanwhile, a user noted that elephants give a lot of importance to their food’s taste.

Here are some of the other reactions to the video.

What’s your reaction to this video?

IFS Kaswan is quite popular on Twitter and is known for sharing amazing pictures and videos of wildlife on his timeline. He recently shared a video of a Himalayan black bear who was caught on camera.

The clip shared by Kaswan got over 35 thousand views on the microblogging site.

first published:July 07, 2021, 18:56 IST