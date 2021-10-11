Netizens Commend Videographer's Dedication Who Flips with His Subject to Capture Best Shot

With the rise of social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, photographers and videographers have found a new opportunity to showcase their work. And sometimes, in their pursuit to deliver unique content, photographers even have to learn some acrobatics. This seems true for a videographer whose video was recently shared on Twitter. User named Anu shared the Instagram Reel on his Twitter account on Friday which showed a Japanese tricking artist Kazuki performing one of his impressive stunts on a street. However, the highlight of the video was the videographer accompanying Kazuki who was recording his stunt in a similar movement.

Videographer Natsukiwas seen performing a similar flip on the street as he held the camera to record Kazuki’s stunt. Sharing the video on Twitter, Anu tweeted, “This is the service you get when you feed your photographer.” The statement was a subtle reference to another incident where a photographer deleted the entire wedding album of the couple after he was denied food at the event. The Reddit post shared last month read that the photographer, who was also the friend of the groom, deleted the pictures of the event after he was asked to continue to take pictures without any break for a meal.

The recent tweet received over 6.5 million views since it was shared on the microblogging site last week. The video shows the dedication of the videographer to capture the stunt with a whole new experience.

However, some users also suggested that the videographer may have gone overboard and could have recorded the stunt by simply flipping the camera lens. Responding to the reaction, Anu tweeted in the following thread, “The ‘He should have just spun the phone around’people are so annoying, we want the flip or nothing else.”

Commending Natsuki’s dedication, one user commented, “The videographer is the star in this video.”

Another user commented on how providing photographers and videographers with a professional budget and food would most likely guarantee good content. The comment read, “This is him with just a full plate in his belly. Imagine what an actual budget gets you.”

The video was originally shared by Kazuki on YouTube on September 10.

