Netizens Demand Reward for Man Rescuing a Goat from Pit in 'Desi Style'

It is perhaps the random acts of kindness that in general keep the faith in humanity intact. In a video that has surfaced online shows a bunch of men rescuing a goat from a pit like thing. This move by these people has been lauded by the internet.

In the clip, which has been shared by Hardi Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Assam Police, a man enters the pit upside down while his friends hold his legs. Eventually, the person that goes in the pit manages to rescue the goat. The video ends with the goat running away in the field as the rescuers beam with joy after carrying out the operation.

The one minute and 13 seconds clip has been captioned as “Desi style rescue!. Grit, determination, teamwork and courage. Smiling face with smiling eyes. Pls see till the end”.

As of now, the clip has been viewed over one lakh 65 thousand times and has been liked by over nine thousand people.

Netizens too have not shied away from showering their praises on the men for their noble act.

A person said, “Saving a life gives the happiness.that can never be compared with anything else in the world…”

Another user demanded a reward for the man who went inside the pit. He said, “This man should get some reward for his act. This is not an easy task.”

Some other reactions lauding the efforts of these men included:



