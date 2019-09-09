Netizens Divided after Man Stood for Six Hours on Flight while Wife Slept on Seats

Couples often go to great lengths to show their love for each other, sometimes even sacrificing their own comfort in the process.

In one such instance, a man apparently let go of his seat to stand up for six hours on board a flight so that his wife could lie sprawled on three seats for uninterrupted sleep.

A picture showing the man standing in the aisle of the plane next to his sleeping wife was shared on Twitter by a fellow passenger who felt the unusual sight was the epitome of “love.”

This guy stood up the whole 6 hours so his wife could sleep. Now THAT is love. pic.twitter.com/Vk9clS9cCj — Courtney Lee Johnson (@courtneylj_) September 6, 2019

Unsurprisingly, the picture not only went viral on the micro-blogging site, collecting over 3,000 retweets and 15,000 likes, but also prompted reactions from thousands of netizens.

While several lauded the man for his “selfless act”, others were critical of the woman for being “selfish” and “toxic.”

Yet several others questioned the authenticity of the image, saying there was no way flight attendants would have allowed the man to stand in the aisle for such a long duration. Some even compared the scenario to Titanic’s iconic closing scene where Leonardo di Caprio aka Jack sacrifices his life to save Kate Winslet aka Rose from freezing to death.

She could have still rested her head on his lap. — Fossil King 🇳🇦 (@_Sylva_H) September 6, 2019

That is the ultimate love, but with a little travel experience...you know to just lay in his lap and then he can lay his head on your hips. There’s a formula lol. — Elle Woods (@LaurenEffie) September 6, 2019

Same. I’ve never been THAT in love...can’t wait to be so in love that I even consider that an option lol — Elle Woods (@LaurenEffie) September 6, 2019

She couldn't just lie across HIM?! I won't judge their marriage. My hubs is the kind of man who would do this for me, but I am not the kind of wife to ask this of him! pic.twitter.com/fswsyKi52e — Twin & her Hubs! (@CLE_SHONUFF) September 6, 2019

The flight attendants wouldn’t even allow this 😪😪😪 — Beautifully_dope (@Steve_wozowski) September 6, 2019

We need to let go of this idea of love that involves suffering. — Brand _Afrika (@brand_afrika) September 6, 2019

