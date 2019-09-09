Take the pledge to vote

Netizens Divided after Man Stood for Six Hours on Flight while Wife Slept on Seats

Many called the woman 'selfish' and 'toxic' for letting her husband stand for hours as she slept.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 9, 2019, 5:11 PM IST
Netizens Divided after Man Stood for Six Hours on Flight while Wife Slept on Seats
Image credit: Twitter /@courtneylj_
Couples often go to great lengths to show their love for each other, sometimes even sacrificing their own comfort in the process.

In one such instance, a man apparently let go of his seat to stand up for six hours on board a flight so that his wife could lie sprawled on three seats for uninterrupted sleep.

A picture showing the man standing in the aisle of the plane next to his sleeping wife was shared on Twitter by a fellow passenger who felt the unusual sight was the epitome of “love.”

Unsurprisingly, the picture not only went viral on the micro-blogging site, collecting over 3,000 retweets and 15,000 likes, but also prompted reactions from thousands of netizens.

While several lauded the man for his “selfless act”, others were critical of the woman for being “selfish” and “toxic.”

Yet several others questioned the authenticity of the image, saying there was no way flight attendants would have allowed the man to stand in the aisle for such a long duration. Some even compared the scenario to Titanic’s iconic closing scene where Leonardo di Caprio aka Jack sacrifices his life to save Kate Winslet aka Rose from freezing to death.

