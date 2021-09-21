Netizens Find Indian Dad's Hand-written Notes On 'How To Book Uber' Adorable

The digital world has everything and everyone on screens. Be it food, clothes, services or commute, you have to interact with devices to make it happen. It is only natural for some boomers and even millennials to struggle with these technologies since they belong to an era when paper was still dominant.

A Twitter user named Rahul Gupta shared a picture of his dad’s diary that contains steps on how to book an Uber through the mobile application. The count starts from the very basic step of opening the app, and ends on “Then our ride will be booked.”

Sharing the picture, Rahul, in the caption, wrote, “My dad’s notes on how to book an Uber.” Since shared, the picture has garnered more than 8,800 likes and roughly 400 retweets.

Take a look:

My dad’s notes on how to book an Uber 😇😇 pic.twitter.com/StkHxdJCAQ— Rahul Gupta ㊗️ (@rahulrmv) September 14, 2021

The tweet received a plethora of reactions from the netizens who adored the note-making done by Rahul’s dad. One user wrote, “Super Sweet Daddy.” Another wrote, “Adorable how elders struggle with fast-changing technology.”

Super sweet daddy ❤️— Sri🌼 (@Sri_0303) September 15, 2021

Many users related to Rahul and shared about their parents doing something similar. “My mum has similar notes for basically every app she uses – WhatsApp, YouTube, etc.,” wrote one user.

My mum has similar notes for basically every app she uses - WhatsApp, Youtube etc.— Manohar Kanapaka (@mkanapaka) September 14, 2021

Another user shared about his dad getting a kick out of printing every official document, which can be saved or downloaded digitally.

Yes 😉 my papa has this habit of printing each official document such as payslip , increment letters, bonus award letter etc. Even though they are saved online he gets different high while doing so 😀— Movie Mango ® (@Go_Movie_Mango) September 15, 2021

One user devised a tip for the cab service to provide written steps on a card for elderly customers. “Paper >>> Technology,” he wrote.

Paper >>> Technology.. Tip for Uber..Offer Instruction set post cards in cabs for users to take home.. My Dad took a lot of time to adjust smart phone from feature phone. Biggest fear if something wrong will happen.. — dkagarwal (@dkagarwal) September 14, 2021

Some people supported the idea of making these service applications more elderly-friendly.

This is so wonderful to see! Yet, also feel that product teams are leaving a whole section of users behind. We need to serve our elderly users better. — Prateek Sharma (𝚙𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚎𝚔𝚜.𝚎𝚝𝚑) (@prateeks) September 14, 2021

What do you think about this adorable habit of note-making?

