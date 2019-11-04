Netizens Find Respite after Spotting the Sun amidst Dense Polluted Delhi-NCR Air

'Delhi chokes' — perhaps that's what has been flashing on the Internet lately.

With the Air Quality Index breaching the danger level following Diwali, the capital city and the National Capital Region have been finding it hard to breathe.

The situation being the same for several days since Diwali, Delhiites, however, found respite in having spotted the sun today, which hasn't been visible for the past couple of days.

In excitement and relief to assume that the pollution levels have come down a bit, citizens took to Twitter to express their delight in seeing the sun amidst the densely polluted air.

Driving through smoggy highways to Delhi. This is earlier today. That’s an 8am Sun playing some serious peekaboo. #AirQuality #DelhiNCRPollution pic.twitter.com/xmM0Ijbb8h — HistoryWali (@historywali) November 4, 2019

Day 8. NCR finally sees the sun. Pollution levels have reduced almost drastically considering that yesterday was the most polluted day anywhere in the history of the world. Wonder if someone has an explanation for why because I doubt it's odd-even.#DelhiNCRPollution — Bhaskar Chawla (@BhaskarSirius) November 4, 2019

Some respite from #DelhiNCRPollution #DelhiPollution Sun is out in its full glory right now pic.twitter.com/76CKFOCV4c — Col Rana (R) (@J_Rana7) November 4, 2019

With God's grace sun shone and some relief is there. #DelhiNCRPollution #MondayMorning — Raja Sharma (@TasteOFvanila) November 4, 2019

Even God is happy to see Delhites doing something to protect the environment. And for the first time post Diwali, the beautiful Sun is out.#OddEven #OddEvenDobara #DelhiAirEmergency #DelhiNCRPollution @ArvindKejriwal — Ashish Singhal (@ImAshi09) November 4, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.