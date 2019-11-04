Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Netizens Find Respite after Spotting the Sun amidst Dense Polluted Delhi-NCR Air

The situation being the same for several days since Diwali, Delhiites, however, found respite in having spotted the sun today, amidst the dense polluted air.

News18.com

Updated:November 4, 2019, 10:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Netizens Find Respite after Spotting the Sun amidst Dense Polluted Delhi-NCR Air
The situation being the same for several days since Diwali, Delhiites, however, found respite in having spotted the sun today, amidst the dense polluted air.

'Delhi chokes' — perhaps that's what has been flashing on the Internet lately.

With the Air Quality Index breaching the danger level following Diwali, the capital city and the National Capital Region have been finding it hard to breathe.

The situation being the same for several days since Diwali, Delhiites, however, found respite in having spotted the sun today, which hasn't been visible for the past couple of days.

In excitement and relief to assume that the pollution levels have come down a bit, citizens took to Twitter to express their delight in seeing the sun amidst the densely polluted air.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram