Netizens Find Respite after Spotting the Sun Amidst Densely Polluted Delhi-NCR Air
The situation being the same for several days since Diwali, Delhiites, however, found respite in having spotted the sun on Monday, amidst the dense polluted air.
'Delhi chokes' — perhaps that's what has been flashing on the Internet lately.
With the Air Quality Index breaching the danger level following Diwali, the capital city and the National Capital Region have been finding it hard to breathe.
The situation being the same for several days since Diwali, Delhiites, however, found respite in having spotted the sun today, which hasn't been visible for the past couple of days.
In excitement and relief to assume that the pollution levels have come down a bit, citizens took to Twitter to express their delight in seeing the sun amidst the densely polluted air.
Finally ,I can see nd feel sun rays in delhi after few days.#OddEven#Delhi #DelhiNCRPollution # pic.twitter.com/abzJyrow6M— Abhimanyu Thakur 🇮🇳 (@iamabhimanyut) November 4, 2019
Winds of Change bring a little bit of sun in Delhi. #DelhiNCRPollution Let's be the change.@urban_lens @kritisays @sanjay815 @nitinpanigrahi @sherryfrosh @Manisha_Ahlawat @nuts2406 @himanshu_rx @serish @anujj @MeraGurgaon pic.twitter.com/Fk4TLwGZlL— Jasmine Singh (@urban_lens) November 4, 2019
Driving through smoggy highways to Delhi. This is earlier today. That’s an 8am Sun playing some serious peekaboo. #AirQuality #DelhiNCRPollution pic.twitter.com/xmM0Ijbb8h— HistoryWali (@historywali) November 4, 2019
Day 8. NCR finally sees the sun. Pollution levels have reduced almost drastically considering that yesterday was the most polluted day anywhere in the history of the world. Wonder if someone has an explanation for why because I doubt it's odd-even.#DelhiNCRPollution— Bhaskar Chawla (@BhaskarSirius) November 4, 2019
Some respite from #DelhiNCRPollution #DelhiPollution Sun is out in its full glory right now pic.twitter.com/76CKFOCV4c— Col Rana (R) (@J_Rana7) November 4, 2019
With God's grace sun shone and some relief is there. #DelhiNCRPollution #MondayMorning— Raja Sharma (@TasteOFvanila) November 4, 2019
Solely because the universe thought, cannot rely on politicians and let kids breathe poison. So, there's sun out there today. #DelhiAirEmergency #DelhiNCRPollution #DelhiPollution #Delhi #DelhiAirQuality #DelhiChokes pic.twitter.com/669CDVgxHg— Kamalika Ghosh (@GhoshKamalika) November 4, 2019
Even God is happy to see Delhites doing something to protect the environment. And for the first time post Diwali, the beautiful Sun is out.#OddEven #OddEvenDobara #DelhiAirEmergency #DelhiNCRPollution @ArvindKejriwal— Ashish Singhal (@ImAshi09) November 4, 2019
