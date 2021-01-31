Netizens Hail Nobel Nomination for Black Lives Matter Movement, But Seek More Profound Changes

Black Lives Matter, the racial justice movement which became a rallying cry after the unfortunate death of an unarmed Black man in the US by a police officer last year, has been proposed for the Nobel Peace Prize, a Norwegian MP said Saturday.

Founded in the United States in 2013, the movement received an impetus in May after George Floyd from Minnesota was killed. A white policeman had knelt on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes ignoring the latter's pleas that he couldn't breathe. Floyd's death fuelled protests in the United States against police brutality, racial inequality and more that soon spread across the world.

The Twitter handle of the BLM movement acknowledged the proposal and vouched to do more for ringing in racial equality all over.

We hold the largest social movement in global history. Today, we have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. People are waking up to our global call: for racial justice and an end to economic injustice, environmental racism, and white supremacy. We're only getting started ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/xjestPNFzC — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) January 30, 2021

Supporters of the movement were ecstatic and shared the news on social media platforms hoping for a more profound changes to take place regarding the movement's future.

What is more important than fighting for equality, and the sanctity of exploited lives?BLM’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize is exactly the kind of energy we need more of.Onward 💪🏼#BlackLivesMatter — Arianeh Sajadi (@ArianehSajadi) January 30, 2021

The #BlackLivesMatter movement was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize because the #BlackLivesMatter movement DESERVES to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) January 29, 2021

Black Lives Matter movement nominated for 2021 Nobel peace prize 👏🏾👏🏾Brilliant news that recognition is being given to BLM for galvanising global support for equality and fighting against increasing racism across the world ✊🏿 #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/v4pXzxn4JO — Nick (@Nclarke30) January 30, 2021

Some however, felt it was more apt to propose names of the women who had formed the movement in the first place rather than the namin the organisation as a whole.

‍♂️ Nominating "Black Lives Matter" for the Nobel peace prize, is as silly as nominating "The entire state of Kansas," or "the whole industry of cabinet making."The movement was started by 3 Black women. Nominate *them*.Alicia Garza.Patrisse Cullors.Opal Tometi. — Mekka *My Mask Protects You* Okereke (@mekkaokereke) January 30, 2021

Tens of thousands of people, including MPs and ministers from all countries, former Nobel laureates and distinguished academics, can propose candidates for the various Nobel prizes.

Norwegian MP Petter Eide, who filed the proposal, said, “They have had a tremendous achievement in raising global awareness and consciousness about racial injustice.”

The deadline ends on Sunday. Several other names have been mooted for the Peace Prize including controversial Wikileaks founder and whistleblower Julian Assange, former US president Donald Trump, media rights group RSF and a trio of Belarusian opposition leaders led by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

The Nobel prizes will be announced at the start of October. This year's prize went to the World Food Programme, the UN food agency.

The BLM movement was founded back in 2013 by three women Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi after the acquittal of the man who shot Trayvon Martinin the US. The movement was fuelled next year by the protests over the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner. The foundation recently wonthe Sweden's Olof Palme human rights prize for 2020.

