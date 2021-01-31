News18 Logo

Netizens Hail Nobel Nomination for Black Lives Matter Movement, But Seek More Profound Changes
3-MIN READ

Netizens Hail Nobel Nomination for Black Lives Matter Movement, But Seek More Profound Changes

A small group of Black Lives Matter protesters hold a rally on the steps of the Kenosha County courthouse Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Kenosha police shot a man Sunday evening, setting off unrest in the city after a video appeared to show the officer firing several shots at close range into the man's back. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Black Lives Matter, the racial justice movement which became a rallying cry after the unfortunate death of an unarmed Black man in the US by a police officer last year, has been proposed for the Nobel Peace Prize, a Norwegian MP said Saturday.

Founded in the United States in 2013, the movement received an impetus in May after George Floyd from Minnesota was killed. A white policeman had knelt on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes ignoring the latter's pleas that he couldn't breathe. Floyd's death fuelled protests in the United States against police brutality, racial inequality and more that soon spread across the world.

The Twitter handle of the BLM movement acknowledged the proposal and vouched to do more for ringing in racial equality all over.

Supporters of the movement were ecstatic and shared the news on social media platforms hoping for a more profound changes to take place regarding the movement's future.

Some however, felt it was more apt to propose names of the women who had formed the movement in the first place rather than the namin the organisation as a whole.

Tens of thousands of people, including MPs and ministers from all countries, former Nobel laureates and distinguished academics, can propose candidates for the various Nobel prizes.

Norwegian MP Petter Eide, who filed the proposal, said, “They have had a tremendous achievement in raising global awareness and consciousness about racial injustice.”

The deadline ends on Sunday. Several other names have been mooted for the Peace Prize including controversial Wikileaks founder and whistleblower Julian Assange, former US president Donald Trump, media rights group RSF and a trio of Belarusian opposition leaders led by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

The Nobel prizes will be announced at the start of October. This year's prize went to the World Food Programme, the UN food agency.

The BLM movement was founded back in 2013 by three women Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi after the acquittal of the man who shot Trayvon Martinin the US. The movement was fuelled next year by the protests over the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner. The foundation recently wonthe Sweden's Olof Palme human rights prize for 2020.

(With inputs from AFP)


