'He's a Hero': Netizens Have All the Love for Harley the Dog Who Saved Baby Deer From Drowning

The vault of social media has a treasure of some of the most heartwarming stories that you will ever come across. Another such tale of love and bonding between a dog and baby deer was shared on Facebook by a user named Ralph Dorn. In a post that has now gone viral, Ralph tells how he went out looking for his pet Goldendoodle named Harley, who had gone missing earlier this month. He looked around before he finally spotted something happening in the nearby lake. Ralph spotted Harley swimming in the middle of the lake trying to help a baby deer. Harley brought the fawn all the way to shore safely and placed him on and before licking the baby deer to show his love.

Ralph said that Harley did not want to leave the baby deer alone and kept licking and caring for him. But soon the deer mother arrived after which Ralph decided to take Harley inside the house.

But the story does not end here. The next morning, Harley got all restless and kept running window to window indicating something to his owner. When Ralph opened the door for the canine, Harley ran into the tree line hearing the fawn’s bleating. Once the dog found the baby deer, it stopped bleating and the two touched noses and sniffed each other to show love. Harley then returned back home with his owner.

Narrating this heartwarming story, Ralph also shared multiple pictures of two animals bonding together. Check out the post.

Ralph’s Facebook post had got over 2.55 lakh shares with several comments from the netizens.

“Amazing! Harley needs to be featured in a newspaper, a movie or a book. I can already hear the approval of Emerson and Aiden," wrote a user named Mariena Webb.

While another user commented, “That’s awesome and Harley is so sweet he is a Fawn Saver!! Wow!!” Reacting to this kind act by Harley, a user declared him a hero and wrote,” He’s a hero! What a wonderful boy!!

What’s your reaction to the story of Harley and the little fawn?

