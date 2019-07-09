Netizens Helped Find an Autistic Girl's Favourite, Old T-Shirt Even After it Got Discontinued

Twitter can be an incredibly kind and moving platform sometimes and Deborah Price, the MD of British Boxers, a Staffordshire lounge-wear store, recently realised just how overwhelming the power of social media can be in bringing joy to people's lives.

It all started when Price posted a tweet imploring her followers to help find a top that was seemingly out of production for her friend's autistic daughter.

Price asked the community whether they had a Next dress from three years ago for her friend’s daughter and shared a photograph of the grey dress with a rainbow heart emblem on the front with the caption, “My friend @mousmakes has a daughter with autism who can only wear that dress. I asked people not to judge because in the scheme of things it doesn’t matter does it.”

STOP THE CLOCK! Yesterday I put a tweet out asking people if they had this Next dress from 3 years ago because my friend @mousmakes has a daughter with autism who can only wear that dress. I asked people not to judge because in the scheme of things it doesn’t matter does it. 1/10 pic.twitter.com/AbqmR4zd6z — Deborah Price (@deborahprice1) July 7, 2019

Apparently the top belonged to the girl child and it was the only thing she ever wore.

Being set in their ways is often a characteristic trait among those with autism and could often trigger fits. Getting upset over major or minor changes can cause much stress to those suffering from it. Which is why Price was so keen to find the dress for her friend, she explained.

Soon after she tweeted it, the post garnered a veritable deluge of replies with many coming out to the kid's aid.

Clothing retailer Next also got involved and vowed to ask their suppliers whether or not they have any textiles left to make the dress.

Heart-warmed by the response, Price used her platform to thank the “amazing” support she was given, the Yahoo.com reported.

“She’ll eventually grow out of her fascination with this dress or not. Who cares? Doesn’t matter. It would just give her and her mum a bit of breathing space and make the dress stress less. Well you know how Twitter’s generally a bit of a bear pit these days?”

Price explained how people started to look for the dress online. Some users sent her links to eBay listings, others even offered to make a replica of the dress. People from around the country began sending their dresses to the two women. In the end, the girl with autism got what she had wished for!

(it’s a little small but the my friend’s daughter can wear it at home meaning that her other one can be worn when she’s out and about) and then the most amazing tweet! STOP THE CLOCK! A girl called Mila found her age 12 dress which will be perfect.. 7/10 pic.twitter.com/Eiu65cJCQH — Deborah Price (@deborahprice1) July 7, 2019

You’re amazing and your mums are pretty amazing too for raising such lovely daughters but mostly you’re great because you’ve made a little girl really happy to continue to be in her favourite dress.. (10/10) pic.twitter.com/Q0szue1hGa — Deborah Price (@deborahprice1) July 7, 2019

She thanked everybody who got involved, saying that it will give her friend some breathing space and make her daughter’s day, too.

“It totally restores your faith in human nature,” she added.