2-min read

Netizens Helped Find an Autistic Girl's Favourite, Old T-Shirt Even After it Got Discontinued

It all started when Deborah Price posted a tweet imploring her followers to help find a top that was seemingly out of production for her friend's autistic daughter.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 9, 2019, 5:29 PM IST
Netizens Helped Find an Autistic Girl's Favourite, Old T-Shirt Even After it Got Discontinued
Image credit; Twitter
Loading...

Twitter can be an incredibly kind and moving platform sometimes and Deborah Price, the MD of British Boxers, a Staffordshire lounge-wear store, recently realised just how overwhelming the power of social media can be in bringing joy to people's lives.

It all started when Price posted a tweet imploring her followers to help find a top that was seemingly out of production for her friend's autistic daughter.

Price asked the community whether they had a Next dress from three years ago for her friend’s daughter and shared a photograph of the grey dress with a rainbow heart emblem on the front with the caption, “My friend @mousmakes has a daughter with autism who can only wear that dress. I asked people not to judge because in the scheme of things it doesn’t matter does it.”

Apparently the top belonged to the girl child and it was the only thing she ever wore.

Being set in their ways is often a characteristic trait among those with autism and could often trigger fits. Getting upset over major or minor changes can cause much stress to those suffering from it. Which is why Price was so keen to find the dress for her friend, she explained.

Soon after she tweeted it, the post garnered a veritable deluge of replies with many coming out to the kid's aid.

Clothing retailer Next also got involved and vowed to ask their suppliers whether or not they have any textiles left to make the dress.

Heart-warmed by the response, Price used her platform to thank the “amazing” support she was given, the Yahoo.com reported.

“She’ll eventually grow out of her fascination with this dress or not. Who cares? Doesn’t matter. It would just give her and her mum a bit of breathing space and make the dress stress less. Well you know how Twitter’s generally a bit of a bear pit these days?”

Price explained how people started to look for the dress online. Some users sent her links to eBay listings, others even offered to make a replica of the dress. People from around the country began sending their dresses to the two women. In the end, the girl with autism got what she had wished for!

She thanked everybody who got involved, saying that it will give her friend some breathing space and make her daughter’s day, too.

“It totally restores your faith in human nature,” she added.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

