‘You Have Attachment Issues’: Student Shares Hilarious Typo by Professor on Email

If you are someone who often ends up making typos in their message or emails, you would realize how embarrassing it can get. Misspelling a word is still fine because a letter here and there would not change the meaning of the sentence most of the time and your message still gets communicated. But when you miss out on a word in your message it can change the entire meaning and leave you embarrassed. Something similar happened to a professor who missed out typing a word in an email to a student and his hilarious typo has now gone viral on the internet. Sharing the screenshot of the conversation with his professor Twitter user @SaeedDiCaprio displayed a message that left him scared. The professor probably had an issue accessing the file that was sent to him by the student by email, so he just decided to make the student aware of the problem. “You have attachment issues. Please fix it”, he wrote in his message only to soon realize that the message did not exactly communicate what he wanted.

He then corrects himself with another mail clarifying that it was a ‘file attachment’ issue he was talking about. But before the second email arrived, the over-thinker student had already started his reflection on his ‘attachment issues’.

This hilarious confusing situation has now left the netizens amused and people have been sharing their reactions to this conversation. Shared on June 26, the tweet so far has got over 1 million likes on the microblogging site. Did the message ring bell in your head? Well, if yes, then you surely are not alone in this. The reply section was flooded with funny reactions from users who thought the message from the professor hit them on a personal level.

Some of the users also joked that the professor had only sent the second email to make the hint dropping about the student’s attachment issue a bit subtle.

