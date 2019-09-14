Netizens Marvel at Unity of Ants after Video of Them Building a Bridge Goes Viral

We have all heard the phrase 'United we stand and divided we fall' all through our lives.

And now some of the smallest creatures in the world have proven it to be completely true. Known to work together in a team like no other, the same has been shown in a viral video that has been shared by Swati Lakra, the Inspector General of Police (Women's Safety).

In the 14 second long viral video, several ants can be seen making a bridge to help each other cross over to the other side. Swati, who is an avid social media user with 48,000 followers on the micro-blogging platform posted the video on September 12.

Swati captioned the video, ""#TeamEffort United we stand!"

Since being posted, the video which has garnered almost 5K likes, saw a number of people commenting on the same. While some called it "exceptional", others wrote that it was "good team" message being conveyed.

Here's what they wrote:

Notably, a research published in 2014 had showed that the neck joint of a common field ant can withstand 5,000 times the ant’s weight. The study, carried out by researchers at The Ohio State University in Columbus, was published in the Journal of Biomechanics.

