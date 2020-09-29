Netizens Outraged at Disregard For Covid Protocols as Video of Partygoers in London Surfaces

It seems extroverts and party animals are having a hard time under the coronavirus lockdown and a recent video from London proves that. Despite the virus cases surging in the capital of the United Kingdom, people are gathering at the Oxford Circus throwing social distancing rules out of the window, as is seen in a recent video on social media.

The video was shared by BBC reporter Charlie Haynes prompting angry reactions among netizens. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the London administration has put a 10pm curfew for pubs and clubs in the city, which as some say has become the cause of such large gatherings in the streets.

Day two of a 10pm curfew: Oxford Circus has turned into an impromptu party pic.twitter.com/YTCVdf3GAl — Charlie Haynes (@charliehtweets) September 25, 2020

Haynes posted a video from the Oxford circus from last weekend which shows people gathering in large crowds and having an “impromptu party.” In a series of tweets Haynes showed videos where people were celebrating the end of the pandemic, which is clearly not happening any time soon. The video has been viewed over 1.9 million times and has attracted criticism from most of the Londoners.

Netizens called the pandemic party goers, “stupid” and “selfish.” One user commented, “Indicative of the inherent stupidity of some people. Idiots who will doubtless expect doctors and nurses to put their own lives at risk, treating them. I sometimes feel, extinction might be the best future for humankind!”

While some others called them #COVIDIOTS, as one user commented, “Nothing will ever change if these #COVIDIOTS don't start having some damn respect for the rules. The virus will just keep making the rounds. It's beyond selfish for the rest of us that are sticking to them.”

Nothing will ever change if these #COVIDIOTS don't start having some damn respect for the rules. The virus will just keep making the rounds. It's beyond selfish for the rest of us that are sticking to them. — StephenJHolloway (@MrHolloway88) September 27, 2020

Indicative of the inherent stupidity of some people.Idiots who will doubtless expect doctors and nurses to put their own lives at risk, treating them.I sometimes feel, extinction might be the best future for humankind ! — andrew brooks (@Brooks12Andrew) September 27, 2020

Thats exactly why we (London) will be in full lockdown by next Friday with bars completely shut. All because people cant take some personal responsibility! — Christiekelly (@Christiekellyl1) September 25, 2020

The United Kingdom is one of the worst affected countries due to pandemic in Europe and with such events, some netizens believe London will have to undergo another full lockdown to curb the surge of virus. According to Johns Hopkins University, UK has reported 441,573 cases of virus and 42,090 deaths.