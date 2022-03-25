Netizens Pay Homage to Electric Racquet - Slayer of Mosquitoes, Totem of Bug-hunters

Cold drinks, ice creams, heatwaves, are quite synonymous with the summer season. While for many parts of the country – the summers of May-June have come early, a long-standing nuisance, which has done nothing but raised the tempers of people in general, will also come handy – the buzzing of mosquitoes that envelop are homes and parks. There are many ways to get rid of mosquitoes, from spraying a can on insecticide to burning camphor in your room, there are ample options. But there is only one that has united netizens, the inevitable mosquito-killing electric racquet. The racquet is a safe alternative to mosquito repellents that produce harmful chemicals and smoke. It’s a one-time investment that gets the job done and all it needs is either charging or batteries.

As the summer season has been one trending topic on Twitter, the mosquito-killing electric racquet has also created a buzz on the microblogging site as people are coming up with hilarious memes. Praising the invention of the racquet, actor Kunal Kapoor has posted a photo of the racquet on Twitter and wrote, “One of the greatest tech inventions of the last decade."

Advertisement

One of the greatest tech inventions of the last decade. pic.twitter.com/weJo3UQWJj— Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) March 24, 2022

For the unversed, Taiwanese inventor Tsao-I Shih, is credited for inventing the modern mosquito racket - it is said that he filed a patent in 1996, and the term Shih used for the device was “electronic insect-killing swatter".

Looks like Kunal’s tweet has started a hilarious discussion on a mosquito-killing electric racquet. Sharing an image of a racquet, a user wrote, “Where are all the mosquito hunters?? this one has a torch as well.” “You Win,” Kunal replied to the user on the microblogging site.

Where are all the mosquito hunters??this one has a torch as well😂😅 pic.twitter.com/Fnk15qN9y8— Gajendra Jaiswal (@GajendraJa1swal) March 24, 2022

You win!— Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) March 24, 2022

Founder of nearbuy.com, Ankur Warikoo also replied to the tweet stating that the racquet “was part of my best purchase list of 2021."

Was part of my best purchase list of 2021— Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) March 24, 2022

I want one with a kill counter like COD— Suryansh (@SuryanshXO) March 24, 2022

Randomly found this youtube video of a guy just zapping mosquitoes with the racket and the comments under it are fkn hilariousBeen laughing for 5 minutes straight pic.twitter.com/y0faQMheaJ — Jil Shah (@jillu_jelly) February 17, 2022

“The next level of innovation should be mosquitoes approaching the racquet rather than you chasing them,” a tweet read.

The next level of innovation should be mosquitoes approaching the racquet rather than you chasing them— abhishek (@Tweeter_kar) March 24, 2022

Have you charged up your electric racquet?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.