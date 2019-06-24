Netizens Raise £50,000 for Cyclist Ordered to Pay Damages to Woman He Hit While She Was on Phone

A cyclist, who was ordered to pay compensation to a woman after she stepped in front of his bike while using her phone, has thanked people for raising over £50,000 in just three days of his crowdfunding campaign.

Robert Hazeldean and 28-year-old yoga instructor Gemma Brushett were knocked unconscious in a collision near London Bridge in July 2015, BBC reported.

A judge who said the duo were "equally culpable" ordered Hazeldean to pay over £4,000 in damages but the man is worried his total legal bill could reach £100,000 as he was not insured at the time of the crash.

“The garden designer was legally unrepresented during the initial stages of the case and failed to launch a counterclaim, which would have reduced his financial bill,” according to BBC.

The crowd funding campaign, which was set up by Hazeldean's friend Brittany Maher-Kirk , exceeded its £21,300 target in just three days, with 3,630 donations on the man’s GoFundMe page.

“**UPDATE** THE GOAL HAS BEEN REACHED. I’m incredibly thankful for everyone who has donated, shared or sent messages of support today. You’re all wonderful,” Kirk posted.

“I want to be clear about what will happen to the money, as Robert is waiting for the final hearing date. We’re hopeful that the final costs won’t significantly exceed what the judge suggested this week (which was £21,300 in total) but I will leave this page up, and anything over the final amount will be donated to Action Aid.”

Robert said the successful crowd funding campaign had finally brought to a close “four years that have taken a great toll on my mental health.”

“I am of course deeply disappointed with the outcome, reeling from the impact it will have on my life, and concerned by the precedent that it might set for other cyclists.

“I am more grateful than I can say for the support of my wonderful girlfriend and my friends and family. I would not have got through this without them."