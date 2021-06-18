Zomato Delivery Man in Hyderabad Who Rode Bicycle to Work Gifted Bike by Netizens

Time and again, we get to witness some heart-touching stories of humanity that manage to reaffirm our hope. And this week a story from Hyderabad shows how netizens’ collective generosity can make a positive change in a person’s life.

Robin Mukesh, a resident of King Koti, Hyderabad had placed an order on food delivery application, Zomato earlier this week. 20 minutes later, Mukesh went to his front door to collect the food from his delivery agent Mohd Aqeel Ahmed. Collecting his order of piping hot tea, Mukesh discovered that Ahmed did not have a bike and made the delivery on bicycle.

According to a report by The News Minute, Ahmed had covered the distance of 9 kilometres in 20 minutes on his bicycle. Mukesh shared this incident on his Facebook page where he mentioned that Ahmed is an engineering student. He also urged his fellow Hyderabadis if they happen to see him, or receive their Zomato orders from him they should pay him a generous tip.

Ahmed’s story touched a nerve, as netizens wondered what they could do to make his life easier. According to the report, Mukesh was also joined by The Great Hyderabad Food and Travel Club, a private group on Facebook, who wanted to extend a helping hand to Ahmed.

To ease Ahmed’s transportation medium, Mukesh decided to start a fundraiser on Tuesday to buy Ahmed a bike, with the support from other members. Ahmed’s story certainly impressed netizens who donated generously and within 10 hours of the campaign, they had managed to raise Rs 60,000. The donations kept coming and even passed the initial target. Hence when the fundraiser was closed it had received Rs 73,370.

Mukesh said that he along with his group members booked a TVS XL bike worth Rs 65,000 for Ahmed. The bike will be delivered to the Zomato delivery agent in a few days. Mukesh also mentioned that he will also be buying other essential equipment like helmet and raincoat. The extra money that was collected through the fundraiser will be used to pay for Ahmed’s college tuition fee.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here