Home » News » Buzz » Netizens React to Twitter’s Latest 'Customized' Like Button
2-MIN READ

Netizens React to Twitter’s Latest 'Customized' Like Button

If you tap on the like button on a tweet this hashtag, it burst into multiple revolving colours before turning red.

Even though the hashtag is spreading like wildfire on the Twitter space, most of the users are clueless about the reason this ‘feature’ was rolled out by the micro-blogging site.

‘Twitter is News, News is Twitter.’ This statement is more relevant than ever in today’s day and age. It is seldom these days that any news report doesn’t have a Twitter reference, and it is also seldom, albeit not as much as the former, that Twitter becomes news due to one reason or another.

Today, Twitter has become news again as Twitteratis discovered a new gimmick that is intriguing and innovative. If you go to the trending section on the application, you will find ‘#81921CB23227,’ trending on number two. It is because if people tweet anything with the mentioned hashtag, the like button magically turns dynamic.

If you tap on the like button on a tweet this hashtag, it burst into multiple revolving colours before turning red. Following the discovery, Twitter users cannot stop tweeting with the hashtag and making this gimmick a viral thing.

One user tweeted the image of the conventional red heart with the picture of the colour burst and wrote, “this is so cute, omg.”

Another wrote, “Hit the like button, and you will see something new. Did you all try this?”

Many more such posts were shared by the netizens.

According to some users, Twitter is celebrating the anniversary of the song ‘Dynamite’ by the global-sensation South Korean boy band BTS, which was released worldwide on August 21, 2020. The song was the first-ever song recorded by the Bangtan Boys entirely in English.

Seems like this may be the reason why Twitter’s like button does the “magical” thing that it does today. Did you try it?

first published:August 22, 2021, 16:55 IST