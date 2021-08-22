Netizens React to Twitter’s Latest 'Customized' Like Button

‘Twitter is News, News is Twitter.’ This statement is more relevant than ever in today’s day and age. It is seldom these days that any news report doesn’t have a Twitter reference, and it is also seldom, albeit not as much as the former, that Twitter becomes news due to one reason or another.

Today, Twitter has become news again as Twitteratis discovered a new gimmick that is intriguing and innovative. If you go to the trending section on the application, you will find ‘#81921CB23227,’ trending on number two. It is because if people tweet anything with the mentioned hashtag, the like button magically turns dynamic.

If you tap on the like button on a tweet this hashtag, it burst into multiple revolving colours before turning red. Following the discovery, Twitter users cannot stop tweeting with the hashtag and making this gimmick a viral thing.

One user tweeted the image of the conventional red heart with the picture of the colour burst and wrote, “this is so cute, omg.”

Another wrote, “Hit the like button, and you will see something new. Did you all try this?”

#81921CB23227Omg it's soo cute, hit the like button nd u will see something new. 💜💜💜🙀🙀🙀 Did u all try this 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/OSS6zZT4qI — Cute Mochi (@Cutemochi_123) August 21, 2021

Many more such posts were shared by the netizens.

I bet this tweet made you stop scrolling😏, like ?#81921CB23227 pic.twitter.com/MMCjHpTrC1— Luv 🍷 (@Dark__luv) August 21, 2021

Like by pressing the heart -> Dil Garden Garden Ho Gaya 🎊 #81921CB23227 pic.twitter.com/Gfp837uja7— 𝙨𝙤𝙝𝙤𝙢 ‎४ (@AwaaraHoon) August 21, 2021

Even though the hashtag is spreading like wildfire on the Twitter space, most of the users are clueless about the reason this ‘feature’ was rolled out by the micro-blogging site.

#81921CB23227 Idk wth this means but lyk the tweet!! It looks so magical 😍🥺💕💜— ᴮᴱSana⁷💜 would like to have this dance with BTS🤠 (@btsarmybomb22) August 21, 2021

#81921CB23227 i dont know what this means and i dont really care but look!!! like a tweet with this hashtag and the like button changes!!!!!!!— pi0 (@iwanttofucktifa) August 21, 2021

According to some users, Twitter is celebrating the anniversary of the song ‘Dynamite’ by the global-sensation South Korean boy band BTS, which was released worldwide on August 21, 2020. The song was the first-ever song recorded by the Bangtan Boys entirely in English.

Dynamite First year anniversary ! words are not enough to describe this era.Dynamite era is an emotion💜also this new like button animationLooks so prettyMatches bts background #1YearWithDynamite#81921CB23227 pic.twitter.com/vE1vVPhpv2— 아가🧈 & Permission to dance⁷ (@ibreathe_bts_) August 21, 2021

Seems like this may be the reason why Twitter’s like button does the “magical” thing that it does today. Did you try it?

