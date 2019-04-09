Netizens Salute Indian Navy Officer for Saving Drowning Man's Life in Kerala

An officer is never off duty as Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Rahul Dalal recently proved when he saved a drowning man on a beach in Kerala.The incident took place on April 5. Lieutenant Dalal had been strolling on Vypin beach in Kerala with his wife, enjoying an off day, when he spotted a man who was drowning in the sea. He was screaming for help and wildly flailing his arms in an attempt to survive.Wasting no time, the Naval officer jumped into the water and pulled the drowning man back to dry land.The Indian Navy's official Facebook website posted images and details of the incident.“At about 1610 hrs the officer noticed a person struggling in water, was unable to swim and trying to shout for help. A crowd had gathered but was not able to help the victim. Lieutenant Dalal responded immediately and went to the rescue of the drowning man," the post read.According to the post, though the officer took no time in reaching the drowning man, bringing him back to shore was tougher and took longer as the victim had was panicked and struggling. The officer had to calm him down and then swim back to shore along with the victim.Upon reaching shore, the officer realized that the man had stopped breathing and so he gave him CPR.“When his mouth was opened, it was found that some plants were choking his air passage. Dalal cleared the passage and administered Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation, whereupon the victim was revived," Indian Navy informed.The man, who has been identified as Dileep Kumar, a resident of Aurangabad, was taken to a government hospital from where he was discharged after treatment.The incident has earned the officer a lot of praise and adulation on social media, with many saluting his bravery and dedication."Lt Dalal sir, Jaihind , you saved not only one man , you saved one family and feeling proud the Indian Navy," one Facebook user wrote. "That was in keeping with the finest traditions of Indian Navy and Indian Armed Forces! Jai Hind!" write another.