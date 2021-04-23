buzz

Netizens Share Breathtaking Photos as Parts of Himachal Pradesh Receive Fresh Snowfall
2-MIN READ

The snow and rains were predicted for Himachal Pradesh this week. (Credit: twitter)

The wet conditions across Himachal Pradesh had been predicted this week, owing to the influence of two western disturbances.

Even as the rest of the country is already experiencing the raging sun during summer in April, the weather in Himachal Pradesh seems to have a mind of its own! Parts of the state received fresh snowfall on Friday morning and the photos of the same have been all over social media with people marveling at them. The Mandhol village in Shimla district received fresh bout of snow on Friday, leaving a layer of white blanket all over the village. Shimla town also received 83 mm rainfall, the second-highest in a day during April, Shimla meteorological centre director Manmohan Singh told news agency PTI.

Before this, the highest 24-hour rainfall in April had taken place in 1979, he said. Parts of Shimla town also received hailstorms, leading to slippery conditions.

Twitter users also shared some beautiful photos of the snowfall.

The wet conditions across Himachal Pradesh had been predicted this week, owing to the influence of two western disturbances. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted scattered to widespread rainfall, snowfall and thunderstorms over the Western Himalayan Region from Wednesday to Friday.

first published:April 23, 2021, 17:41 IST