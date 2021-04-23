Netizens Share Breathtaking Photos as Parts of Himachal Pradesh Receive Fresh Snowfall

Even as the rest of the country is already experiencing the raging sun during summer in April, the weather in Himachal Pradesh seems to have a mind of its own! Parts of the state received fresh snowfall on Friday morning and the photos of the same have been all over social media with people marveling at them. The Mandhol village in Shimla district received fresh bout of snow on Friday, leaving a layer of white blanket all over the village. Shimla town also received 83 mm rainfall, the second-highest in a day during April, Shimla meteorological centre director Manmohan Singh told news agency PTI.

Before this, the highest 24-hour rainfall in April had taken place in 1979, he said. Parts of Shimla town also received hailstorms, leading to slippery conditions.

Fresh snowfall in Himachal today !!!HPTDC Hotel Hatu, Narkanda under snow. pic.twitter.com/EcUOwecMns — Himachal Tourism (@hptdc) April 23, 2021

Twitter users also shared some beautiful photos of the snowfall.

Narkanda today. Its not very deep an relatively easy to drive on as well but it's still snow at the end of the day, in April!!What will be a problem is if this turns to ice at night and cars & ppl start skidding.#Himachal #snowfall #narkanda #cold #ice pic.twitter.com/NblQIW7DbJ — Sidharth Shukla (@sidhshuk) April 23, 2021

Snowfall in April at Himachal. Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/To86r4mV86— Siddharth Bakaria🇮🇳 (@Sidbakaria) April 23, 2021

Upper hills of Shimla District recieved Fresh Snowfall🏔🏔🏔🌨🌨🌨 Morning View from Rohru (Shimla District) , Himachal Pradesh #HimachalPradesh#Himalaya pic.twitter.com/2XavlvBxUn — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) April 23, 2021

Pleasant surprise to have snowfall at our orchard this morning in #Shimla hills #himachal pic.twitter.com/xwpJJtqUA6— BS Chauhan (@bschauhan1512) April 23, 2021

Himachal Pradesh: Mandhol village in Shimla district received a fresh spell of snowfall today pic.twitter.com/YvVcyb8BYt— Amrik Singh (Proud Indian) (@AmrikChd1) April 23, 2021

Fresh snowfall in Kalpa Himachal Pradesh, what a beautiful moment pic.twitter.com/RBdIFngjU6— Siddharth Bakaria🇮🇳 (@Sidbakaria) April 23, 2021

The wet conditions across Himachal Pradesh had been predicted this week, owing to the influence of two western disturbances. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted scattered to widespread rainfall, snowfall and thunderstorms over the Western Himalayan Region from Wednesday to Friday.

