Netizens Share Photos as Giant Hailstones Lashed Texas and Oklahoma, Damages Could be Up to $1 Billion

After facing a devastating snowstorm in February this year, the American state of Texas seems to be facing an aggressive hailstorm this week. Residents of Texas’ San Antonio, Fort Worth and has been on the receiving end of a powerful storm that has rained giant baseball-sized hailstones at some places.

According to several accounts of residents who shared their experience on Twitter, the state of Oklahoma received such destructive hailstorms that it even smashed windows of many buildings. A Washington Post report suggested that the damage incurred because of Wednesday’s hailstorm will certainly exceed $1 billion. The report further mentioned that the National Weather Service received nearly three dozen reports of severe hail, from across Texas and Oklahoma. The residents mentioned that the hailstones were of two inches or greater in diameter, and 17 of baseball size or larger.

Some of those who witnessed the hailstorm shared pictures on their twitter profiles to give netizens an idea of what has been unfolding. Kyle Thiem, a meteorologist at National Weather Service in Atlanta, posted pictures of how the hailstones smashed a car’s windows and glass shield. He also posted a picture where he showed how a hailstorm was as big as a tennis ball. The size of the hailstones ranged from a golf-ball to tennis-ball with a few asymmetric stones measuring around three inches after some melting.

Some of the damage on Moorhen Cir in Keller. Mostly golf-ball to tennis-ball sized hail with a few asymmetric stones measured around 3” after some melting. Trees took a beating, multiple car windows busted in. #dfwwx #txwx @NWSFortWorth pic.twitter.com/Rt4xpZk5Ah— Kyle Thiem (@Kyle_Thiem) April 29, 2021

Severe thunderstorms yesterday resulted in giant hail showers, up to 3" inches in size, over San Antonio & Fort Worth and Oklahoma City. The hailstorm caused several damages to vehicles and structures in the areas pic.twitter.com/T8YrIdAstD— (@daymperez) April 29, 2021

Another tweet by Rick Smith, who is a Warning Coordination Meteorologist at NWS Norman, showed a picture of a hailstone next to a measuring tape that roughly measured two inches.

From my daughter in NE Norman pic.twitter.com/X4h8W6ngD7— Rick Smith (@ounwcm) April 29, 2021

About 3” sized hail in North Fort Worth tonight. pic.twitter.com/146zamoTQE— Haley Brink (@hbrinkwx) April 29, 2021

Putting things into perspective, one user tweeted that San Antonio has faced a snowstorm earlier this year and the residents are currently going through a hail storm, and there are warnings of an upcoming tornado as well.

Meteorologist Haley Brink posted a twitter thread that revealed the scale of damage and the size of hailstones that occurred in Oklahoma.

It has also been predicted that this summer will most likely be ridiculously hot. Hence, denying the climate crisis is obviously not an option.

