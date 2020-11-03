Netizens Share Their Hilarious 'Weakest Claim to Fame' in Response to Writer's Viral Post

We all like to know famous people, some have even known superstars and actors when they were young. But some of us try too hard to claim our piece of fame. A twitter thread on the weakest claim to fame has been doing the rounds and has turned into hilarious series tweets.

Writer Steve O’Brien tweeted on Monday, "What's your weakest claim to fame? I once dated the cousin of someone who played a cat nun on Doctor Who." In the following tweet, he said, "Also once dated a woman who was Kate Winslet's younger sister's drama teacher."

He further tweeted, "I also snogged a girl once who'd touched Kevin Bishop's c—."

The hilarious tweet received over 17.5k likes and also motivated netizens to share their weakest claim to fame. Novelist Eddie Robson commented, "I lived on the same street as Judith Chalmers." Judith Chlmers is a British Television presenter. He also posted a picture of his christening which was attended by actor John Inman, "Imagine having a christening picture with John Inman popping up behind you."

Another follower Joel Morris said, "I delivered Dicky Howett’s newspaper. You know. Who did the regular four frame comic strip in Doctor Who Monthly. That Dicky Howett. Proper starstruck I was."

British comedian Ashley Blaker commented, "I firmly believe I am in possession of the very last letter written by Arthur English." Arthur English was a comedian and actor who passed away in 1995.

Another user said, "Alec Baldwin held the door open for me as I walked into a steakhouse in Boston about 20 years ago." Replying to this tweet, one follower said, "Relevant weak claim here for me too. My 4th(I think?) cousin is married to his brother, Billy."

The tweet and the related comments may seem hilarious but they were pretty relatable for those of us who try to share an interesting anecdote involving famous people.