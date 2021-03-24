Netizens Shares Their 'Last Normals' to Commemorate One Year of Covid-19 Lockdown

March 2021 marks the first anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic and how it changed our lives drastically. Some of the things that were so normal, like hugging your friends, going to crowded markets for shopping, have now become some of the most unimaginable things. The deadly virus that took over the world last year has infected over 1,24,218,483 by 2021 with over 2,734,668 deaths. And to commemorate the good times that have gone by, Twitter users have come together to share their last normal photos from 2020 when the pandemic was far far away.

The hashtag last normal photo has been trending on the microblogging website where netizens are scrolling back to the days when their life was not invaded by the coronavirus.

Writer and television presenter David C. Weinczok, FSA Scot shared these pictures from a breathtaking hike he took just before the pandemic hit his country. Captioning the pictures, David told his followers that the pictures were from March 8, 2020, which was the last adventure before Covid took over…everything. Describing his hike in the picturesque views of Scotland, David wrote that he got on a train with his bike, cycled into the Ochils above Dunblane, drank Irn Bru by the Wallace Stone, climbed Dumyat, and stood in blissful awe of Scotland.

David expressed hope that he will get back to such beautiful hikes soon.

March 8, 2020. My last adventure before Covid took over…everything. Got on a train with my bike, cycled into the Ochils above Dunblane, drank Irn Bru by the Wallace Stone, climbed Dumyat, and stood in blissful awe of Scotland. Soon again, friends. Soon again. #lastnormalphoto pic.twitter.com/9Ynj0mQiFY— David C. Weinczok, FSA Scot (@TheCastleHunter) March 23, 2021

Another travel enthusiast Ruth Martin shared this stunning picture of Norwegian views from his trip to the Scandinavian country in 2020. He wrote that the pictures from Reine in Lofoten, Norway, made for some great memories to get through the last 12 months of the pandemic lockdown.

My last normal photograph - Reine in Lofoten, Norway. Great memories to get through the last 12 months! #lastnormalphoto pic.twitter.com/957jGdtp7q— Ruth Martin (@RuthMar17569868) March 22, 2021

Besides travelling, some users also shared how just before the pandemic, they made some very wise shopping decisions that got them through the unforgiving lockdown. Like this user Sue, who bought this sofa on sale just before that pandemic and has now confessed to having spent most of her time sitting or sleeping on it.

End of Feb 20 Just bought this sofa in the sale ….. which I have now spent the last year nearly permanently sat on 😂 #lastnormalphoto pic.twitter.com/uTognyQQyu— Sue (@Sueba63) March 22, 2021

For the sports enthusiasts, this picture might get some of you reminiscing of the good old days when you could have cheered for your team amidst huge crowds of people who shared collective emotions.

Oakwell Stadium, Barnsley vs Cardiff City, 7th March 2020 #lastnormalphoto pic.twitter.com/0LL5wgR0bV— Hip Hop Money Ball (@The_Vman_v2) March 22, 2021

In India, pn 22 March, 2020, a 14-hour-long ‘janata curfew’ came into force after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to stay indoors from 7 am to 9 pm to break the chain of spread of novel coronavirus. COVID-19 had already claimed four lives in the country and infected at least 169 others.