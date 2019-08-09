Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Netizens Shower Praises for Danny Trejo for Rescuing Special Child from Overturned Car

According to ABC7, the 75-year-old actor, Danny Trejo, happened to be in the area when the two cars had collided.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 9, 2019, 2:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Netizens Shower Praises for Danny Trejo for Rescuing Special Child from Overturned Car
File photo of American actor Danny Trejo. (Reuters)
Loading...

Twitter is all praise for Danny Trejo, who rescued a special-needs child trapped in an overturned car after two vehicles collided on Wednesday afternoon in Sylmar, Los Angeles.

Known for playing a villain on-screen, the Machete Trejo proved to be a hero in real life when he crawled from one side into the overturned car that was sitting on its roof with the child strapped into a car seat. He was helped by a woman, who crawled from the other side and helped unbuckle the child's seat belt after which Trejo was able to get the baby out of the overturned car.

According to ABC7, the 75-year-old actor, Danny Trejo, happened to be in the area when the two cars had collided.

Notably, Danny Trejo has appeared in films like Anaconda (1997), Spy Kids (2001), Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003) and Predators (2010) among others.

"Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else. Everything," Danny Trejo told Eyewitness News.

Soon after news of Danny Trejo's heroics became known, the internet lauded the actor for rescuing the child. Here's what they wrote praising the actor.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said three people were taken to a hospital. There were no life-threatening injuries, reported ABC7. According to Trejo, the accident occurred when the other driver ran a red light, smashing into the vehicle that had the boy and the grandmother.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram