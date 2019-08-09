Netizens Shower Praises for Danny Trejo for Rescuing Special Child from Overturned Car

Twitter is all praise for Danny Trejo, who rescued a special-needs child trapped in an overturned car after two vehicles collided on Wednesday afternoon in Sylmar, Los Angeles.

Known for playing a villain on-screen, the Machete Trejo proved to be a hero in real life when he crawled from one side into the overturned car that was sitting on its roof with the child strapped into a car seat. He was helped by a woman, who crawled from the other side and helped unbuckle the child's seat belt after which Trejo was able to get the baby out of the overturned car.

According to ABC7, the 75-year-old actor, Danny Trejo, happened to be in the area when the two cars had collided.

Notably, Danny Trejo has appeared in films like Anaconda (1997), Spy Kids (2001), Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003) and Predators (2010) among others.

"Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else. Everything," Danny Trejo told Eyewitness News.

Soon after news of Danny Trejo's heroics became known, the internet lauded the actor for rescuing the child. Here's what they wrote praising the actor.

Not only is @officialDannyT (Danny Trejo) one of the nicest actors, he’s also a #hero!He was right behind a crash in Sylmar and pulled a special needs baby out of an overturned car. He distracted the boy until grandma was OK. ♥️ —> https://t.co/tS2Za4bZVZ@ABC7 pic.twitter.com/U9iLzAkHkA — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) August 8, 2019

He's been through a lot but he's learned from it and tries to help out. He's awesome — Ernie Chavez (@echavez000) August 8, 2019

My favorite thing: he saved a kid and gave comfort to this little boy who was probably really scared and shaken up. My second favorite thing: he’s encouraging us to help others.My third favorite thing: his shirt is off and that seems entirely right and on brand. — Jade-there will be blood (@jade3457) August 8, 2019

He deserves a JD Power and Associate award for his bravery. Well done. — Dodge Ram Owner (@RamLover69) August 8, 2019

God bless Danny Trejo, a criminal, turned movie star, turned zombies slayer, turned hero. This man is 75 years old and he’s still doing great things, definitely a favorite of mine. #DannyTrejo — Riley (@RiIey504) August 8, 2019

I got to work with Danny on a movie last year. What a gentleman, and a huge animal lover too. — Bruno Amato (@BrunoAmato_1) August 8, 2019

A hero. A legend. — (@MJFinesseLover) August 8, 2019

The Los Angeles Fire Department said three people were taken to a hospital. There were no life-threatening injuries, reported ABC7. According to Trejo, the accident occurred when the other driver ran a red light, smashing into the vehicle that had the boy and the grandmother.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.