Netizens 'Sympathise' with Little Kid Crying at the Thought of Schools Reopening in Viral Video

In recent times, as the schools were shut temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of students are taking a sigh of relief. But it is not going to stay the same forever and the mere thought about it seems to be giving pain to a little boy.

In a viral video shared on Twitter, one can see the boy crying after he is asked to pray that the schools reopen on August 15.

The video is shared by Dr. Arvind Mayaran on twitter with the caption, “Ab Kya Karen (What to be done now)?”

Ab kya karen!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qpws0sxrR7 — Dr Arvind Mayaram اروند مایارام अरविंद मायाराम (@MayaramArvind) August 10, 2020

The video, shared two days back, has received more than 60 thousand views, with netizens sympathizing with the little child.

A user said, "Yaad karna sir. Sometimes, we were also in the same predicament during our innocent cute childhood days." We absolutely agree with this comment, as all of us have been there, done that.

Yad karna sir. Sometimes, we were also in the same predicament during our innocent cute childhood days.😂😂 — shan (@thikalbrad) August 10, 2020

Here’s what others had to say:

Awwww bechaara — Yasmin Kidwai (@YasminKidwai) August 10, 2020

दिल तो बच्चा है जी 😃😃👌👌😅😅। — Ajay Singh Kajla अजय सिंह काजला (खण्डेला)🇮🇳 (@AjaySinghKajla1) August 10, 2020

It reminds me of myself 😂 — Alok Kumar Ranjan (@AlokKum17242326) August 11, 2020

Allah khul jao schools ❤️👍🏻😂😂 — ROFL MoOdi (@Rofl_Moodi) August 10, 2020

😄😃😁. kids will be always kids.. — Jitender Martolia (@JitenderMartol1) August 10, 2020

Meanwhile, the Narendra Modi-led government is yet to announce its decision on the reopening of schools and colleges.

While they have rubbished the reports of reopening from September 1, there has been active discussion on the future course of action.