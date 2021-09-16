Netizens Think Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Time Cover Photo Is 'Airbrushed'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in news again, but this time, it is their photo which has become the talk of Twitter town. The couple recently graced the cover of Time magazine as two of the most influential people in the world. The publication wrote: “In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle."

However, users felt that something was amiss in their photo in which Prince Harry in Black stands behind his wife dressed in white.

One user wrote: “What a strange photo .. it’s made to look like Harry is the same height as Meghan .. is he bending over?"

Another one pointed out: “The airbrush is doing some heavy lifting there."

A few felt it was just the composition of the picture. “He’s sitting on a wall because if he stood, he’d not fit onto the cover!! It’s a matter of “composition” for the pic. When you take a family photo, some sit, some stand, so everyone’s faces can be seen and in similar perspective. They look lovely!"

There were others who loved the cover. “God bless those two for what they do. Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes when others spend their time hating, Harry and Meghan use theirs loving and helping others," said one comment.

Earlier this year, Harry had revealed that he is writing a memoir about his life that will be published in late 2022.

