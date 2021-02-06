News18 Logo

Netizens Train Guns At Sharad Pawar After He Rebukes Sachin Tendulkar Over Tweet on Farmers' Issue

File photo of NCP president Sharad Pawar. (PTI)

Many celebrities including Tendulkar and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar had rallied around the government on social media following tweets by pop singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg backing farmers.

Hours after veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar warned cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to be more careful while commenting on farmers' issues, Twitter exploded with caustic remarks against the former BCCI chief on Saturday.

"I would suggest to Sachin (Tendulkar) that he should be careful while speaking on the issues related to other fields," Pawar said on being asked about celebrities like Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar tweeting on the ongoing agitation by farmers against the three new farm laws at the borders of Delhi.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray also reiterated what Pawar said. "The government shouldn't make this mistake again. Lata Mangeshkar, Sachin Tendulkar are big but very simple people. They are having to face the ire of people because of what the government asked them to tweet," he said.

Pawar's statement did not go down well with some in the social media world who hit back at him for openly "threatening" the cricketer.

"Sharad Pawar is in power in Maharashtra. Here he is openly threatening a resident of the state for using his right to speak on an issue. Of course per media Sharad Pawar is beacon of liberalism, those criticising Rihanna are villains and those reforming agriculture are evil," said Akhilesh Mishra, CEO, BlueKraft Digital Foundation.

Another Twitter user said, "Have you heard Modi/Shah or any BJP leaders threatening the anti-nationals, left liberals, urban naxals who are campaigning for the separatists and terr0rists. But here Pawar is threatening Sachin for taking pro-India stand. Who is fascist?"

One of the responders mocked Pawar, reminding him of the incident when Australian cricketers pushed him off the dais after being presented the Champions Trophy in 2006.

Many celebrities including Tendulkar and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar had rallied around the government on social media using hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda following tweets by pop singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg backing farmers.


