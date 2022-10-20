Neuro Parasite Turns Dead Insect into Walking Zombie, Chilling Video Goes Viral

Is a Zombie apocalypse even possible? While the debate over the dead coming back to life to eat people can be never-ending, a video of the existence of a neuro parasite that takes control of the brain has sent chills down the spine of internet users. On Tuesday, October 18, it was Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Dr Samrat Gowda, who took to Twitter to share a glimpse of a dead insect walking like a zombie, leaving many horrified. According to the officer, the insect was able to walk as its brain was taken over by a neuro parasite.

In the clip, the insect, whose body has completely deshelled, can still be seen walking on what appears to be a grass field. While explaining the reason behind the bizarre behaviour, the IAS officer stated, “Do you know? according to scientists a neuro parasite has taken control of the brain of this dead insect and making it walk…Zombie.” Take a look at the video below:

The video of the insect’s creepy walk has gone viral on the internet. Within a span of two days, the short clip has amassed over a million views and more than 26 thousand likes on Twitter. Many users have responded to the clip with chilling comments. One asked, “OMG. Does this happen to humans also?”

Another said, “This is the absolute scariest thing I’ve ever seen!”

One more enquired, “Is this for real? Unbelievable and scary too!”

Meanwhile, a user joked, “Bro the bug is like: Oh you thought I was done? Nah”

If an apocalyptic virus strikes Earth, the possibility of mass casualties is high but can it create zombies? According to Woderopolis, the chances of a zombie apocalypse are highly unlikely.

But if it does come true can humans survive the aftermath?

