Nevada Memes are Filling the Internet as the Slow Counting Delays US Poll Results

The US Presidential elections have been the talk of the week and as all eyes are glued to the seemingly unending vote counting going on in the swing states, the one US state that seems to have been grabbing most of the eyeballs is Nevada.

And even though for many, the state's most identifiable factors remains its silver deposits and Las Vegas, the state has renewed interest in itself due to the race to the White House between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. The internet, as its wait increases, churned out memes and jokes on social media about the delay in counting. Here are a few best ones:

#Nevada looking at #Georgia because no one wants to be the first to submit numbers that send #Biden to 270 because they know they’ll get mobbed by #Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/6GzSpmB0nu — Ms Paz *VOTE EARLY* (@NoNusticiaNoPaz) November 6, 2020

Everyone waiting when Nevada will count the votes:#Nevada pic.twitter.com/FuWV8RQppo — Awais Siddiqui (@one_5016353) November 5, 2020

One user said the year 2020 became memorable for two factors, coronavirus and Nevbada, which gave them 'ulcers' due to the long wait for counting results.

Director Judd Appatow had a genuine question about the delay and got his answer, albeit a humorous one.

Literally all of America to Nevada: pic.twitter.com/viz9xoanhy — Huntley Woods (@HuntleyWoods) November 6, 2020

In the midst of all the jokes and meme fest, a user mentioned how at the end of the day, "Nevada legislators ensured every eligible voter could cast a ballot safely in the middle of a pandemic."

Lots of "haha Nevada is slow!" takes, but at the end of the day Nevada legislators ensured every eligible voter could cast a ballot safely in the middle of a pandemic. That's a lot more than you can say for some other states. Counting takes time, but they did this the right way. — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) November 5, 2020

Well, we definitely hope the state turns out its counting results as soon as it can and stop giving the internet mini panic attacks at every turn of the hour.

In a related development, Donald Trump's team of lawyers on Thursday filed a lawsuit in Nevada and has accused of mass level electoral malpractice.

Nevada is the fourth state where the Trump Campaign has filed a lawsuit after Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and has demanded recounting of votes in Wisconsin.