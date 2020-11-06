Nevada Memes are Filling the Internet as the Slow Counting Delays US Poll Results
Twitter has been raining jokes and memes on Nevada for its delay in sharing its counting results.
The internet, as its wait increases, churned out memes and jokes on social media about the delay in counting.
Last Updated: November 06, 2020, 10:16 IST
The US Presidential elections have been the talk of the week and as all eyes are glued to the seemingly unending vote counting going on in the swing states, the one US state that seems to have been grabbing most of the eyeballs is Nevada.
And even though for many, the state's most identifiable factors remains its silver deposits and Las Vegas, the state has renewed interest in itself due to the race to the White House between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. The internet, as its wait increases, churned out memes and jokes on social media about the delay in counting. Here are a few best ones:
#Nevada looking at #Georgia because no one wants to be the first to submit numbers that send #Biden to 270 because they know they’ll get mobbed by #Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/6GzSpmB0nu— Ms Paz *VOTE EARLY* (@NoNusticiaNoPaz) November 6, 2020
#Nevada #TrumpMeltdown #ElectionResults2020 #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/3AX4pq37wp— Hannington (@HMRbenson) November 6, 2020
THIS ELECTION HAS ME FEELING 1, 3, 4, 8, 9 AAAAND 13 👀😱 #elections #Georgia #Nevada pic.twitter.com/pW7XoNcAkc— Biden Harris 2020 to Save America!!!!! (@gabesies) November 6, 2020
💀💀💀#Vote2020 #VoteCount #Nevada @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/gHPbeUr6O0— Joe Perna (@Jperna27) November 6, 2020
Everyone waiting when Nevada will count the votes:#Nevada pic.twitter.com/FuWV8RQppo— Awais Siddiqui (@one_5016353) November 5, 2020
#Nevada #ElectionResults2020 pic.twitter.com/sOBpLWsTJx— Lisa Andrews Holt (@Soccermama87) November 6, 2020
Parents and Teachers, don't you just love Nevada? They're like,"We are not telling you until you can learn to behave yourselves. I'll wait." #election2020 #trump #biden #nevada #swingstates #votecounting— Jamie Lee, Ed.D. (@indymadison) November 6, 2020
One user said the year 2020 became memorable for two factors, coronavirus and Nevbada, which gave them 'ulcers' due to the long wait for counting results.
We will remember 2020 for coronavirus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#coronavirus and #Nevada. One gave us #COVID19 and the other #Ulcers.— ErgoSoGaya (@RstyClinomaniac) November 6, 2020
Rest of the 49 states waiting for Nevada like.... #Nevada #Election2020 #ElectionResults2020 #NevadaVote #trump #biden #elections pic.twitter.com/w0QhVwfklO— Vamos Mets (@VamosMets) November 6, 2020
Director Judd Appatow had a genuine question about the delay and got his answer, albeit a humorous one.
Someone is walking them across the vast red desert area .... takes time. #NevadaForBiden #Nevada #EveryVoteMatters #CountEveryVote https://t.co/uJw8W9JB8a— Mad-as-a-Mother (@Juliekane) November 6, 2020
Just sayin'. #Nevada #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/6StMu2FTwv— Letitia Gutierrez (@LejanATX) November 6, 2020
DWP is the perfect reference for this situation. #Nevada #DWP pic.twitter.com/5LpjDfAfwc— Nick Madrid (@nickmadridmusic) November 6, 2020
Nevada Now 😂😂 https://t.co/JWmeF6Hmde— M☀F (@srmohamed) November 6, 2020
Literally all of America to Nevada: pic.twitter.com/viz9xoanhy— Huntley Woods (@HuntleyWoods) November 6, 2020
In the midst of all the jokes and meme fest, a user mentioned how at the end of the day, "Nevada legislators ensured every eligible voter could cast a ballot safely in the middle of a pandemic."
Lots of "haha Nevada is slow!" takes, but at the end of the day Nevada legislators ensured every eligible voter could cast a ballot safely in the middle of a pandemic. That's a lot more than you can say for some other states. Counting takes time, but they did this the right way.— Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) November 5, 2020
Well, we definitely hope the state turns out its counting results as soon as it can and stop giving the internet mini panic attacks at every turn of the hour.
In a related development, Donald Trump's team of lawyers on Thursday filed a lawsuit in Nevada and has accused of mass level electoral malpractice.
Nevada is the fourth state where the Trump Campaign has filed a lawsuit after Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and has demanded recounting of votes in Wisconsin.