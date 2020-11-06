News18 Logo

Nevada Memes are Filling the Internet as the Slow Counting Delays US Poll Results

Twitter has been raining jokes and memes on Nevada for its delay in sharing its counting results.

Twitter has been raining jokes and memes on Nevada for its delay in sharing its counting results.

The internet, as its wait increases, churned out memes and jokes on social media about the delay in counting.

Buzz Staff

The US Presidential elections have been the talk of the week and as all eyes are glued to the seemingly unending vote counting going on in the swing states, the one US state that seems to have been grabbing most of the eyeballs is Nevada.

And even though for many, the state's most identifiable factors remains its silver deposits and Las Vegas, the state has renewed interest in itself due to the race to the White House between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. The internet, as its wait increases, churned out memes and jokes on social media about the delay in counting. Here are a few best ones:

One user said the year 2020 became memorable for two factors, coronavirus and Nevbada, which gave them 'ulcers' due to the long wait for counting results.

Director Judd Appatow had a genuine question about the delay and got his answer, albeit a humorous one.

In the midst of all the jokes and meme fest, a user mentioned how at the end of the day, "Nevada legislators ensured every eligible voter could cast a ballot safely in the middle of a pandemic."

Well, we definitely hope the state turns out its counting results as soon as it can and stop giving the internet mini panic attacks at every turn of the hour.

In a related development, Donald Trump's team of lawyers on Thursday filed a lawsuit in Nevada and has accused of mass level electoral malpractice.

Nevada is the fourth state where the Trump Campaign has filed a lawsuit after Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and has demanded recounting of votes in Wisconsin.


