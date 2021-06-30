'My Win is Our Win': Nevada Pageant Winner First Trans Woman to Compete for Miss USA

Kataluna Enriquez has become the first transgender woman to be crowned as Miss Nevada after beating 21 contestants. She will now be the first openly transgender woman to compete in the Miss USA pageant 2021. Sharing a picture of herself from the event on her Instagram handle, she expressed her gratitude to all her supporters. She penned a long note in her caption to say thank you to all the people who supported her and her community. She wrote, “My community, you are always in my heart. My win is our win. We just made history. Happy pride". She also thanked Team Silver State for their love and support.

Enriquez opted for a rainbow-coloured evening gown in the pageant event to mark Pride Month. The historic moment took over the internet as many celebrated her win, and made this year’s Pride Month more memorable.

The 27-year-old was selected for the Miss Nevada US pageant after winning the preliminary round i.e, the Miss Silver State USA pageant in March. She will represent the state in the upcoming Miss USA pageant that will be held on November 29.

In a conversation with a local news channel KVVU-TV, Enriquez opened up on what it means to her to be the first openly transgender woman to compete in the Miss USA pageant. She told the portal that her journey was not easy as she struggled with physical and sexual abuse. However, despite facing so many difficulties, she did not stop and became a trailblazer for many. She is further quoted by the portal as saying, “Don’t let your differences determine what you’re capable of. Your differences are anything that makes you unique”.

If Enriquez wins the Miss USA pageant 2021 in November, she would be the second transgender woman to join the Miss Universe pageant after Spain’s Angela Ponce in 2018. She will use the pageant platform to raise awareness for the transgender community.

