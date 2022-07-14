'Never Been Prouder': Khaled Hosseini Pens Ode to Daughter Who Came Out as Trans

Khaled Hosseini, author of books like A Thousand Splendid Suns and The Kite Runner, took to Twitter to share a poignant note for his daughter who came out as transgender. Not only did he express his support for her as a father and vow to stand by her side, but he also addressed the cruelty that trans people face on the daily. “I know this process was painful for her. She is sober to the cruelty trans people are subjected to. But she is strong and undaunted,” he wrote in the note accompanied by a photo of his daughter Haris.

I love my daughter. She is beautiful, wise, brilliant. I will be by her side every step of the way. Our family stands behind her. pic.twitter.com/xdJWD4Ikbi — Khaled Hosseini (@khaledhosseini) July 13, 2022

Khaled Hosseini accepting his trans daughter with open loving arms is kind of father we all deserve. nothing prepared me for this. all the love to daughter and loving father. — urbanomed 🏳️‍🌈 (@udhan_khatola) July 13, 2022

Khaled Hosseini has always been one of my favourite authors, and now he is also one of my favourite humans. God bless parents like this. https://t.co/LrS0B8VxOs — kaomi (@kaomi_k) July 13, 2022

It is moving to witness parents affirm, cherish and champion their trans kids. The kind of love can save lives. More of this please. https://t.co/EqduHruZY1 — Farrah Khan (@farrahsafiakhan) July 14, 2022

Author of the “The Kite Runner” What a loving and thoughtful father. https://t.co/Ub3JBSp5m4 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 13, 2022

Once again, @khaledhosseini makes me proud as an Afghan American. Unconditional love and full support for his daughter are important. With the kind of following Khaled has, this brave and bold statement will save lives in our community and others. https://t.co/lIpOSyDliB — Halima Kazem (@HalimaKazem) July 13, 2022

Regardless of one’s views on the politics presented in Hosseini’s novels, his gesture as a father is certainly one that is being admired. Support from parents for LGBTQ+ kids can be life-affirming and a joy to witness. This Pride month, which is barely behind us, many such heartwarming messages from parents surfaced on social media.

A Twitter user going by @SebellaAnne shared their mother’s note posted on Instagram. It reads: “I have a transgender daughter. She is the love of my life, we share a soul, losing her would destroy my heart forever.” The woman adds how she admires her daughter’s courage and that her love for her is unconditional. “[I] count myself lucky that my heart understands and accepts her.” she adds. Her note ends with wishing everyone a beautiful life: “I’m proud of your pride”. Twitter users showered their love on the duo and many shared how they were in tears after reading the post.

