Never-ending Frozen Pizza Section in this Wisconsin Grocery Store is Every Foodie’s Dream

A viral video of a grocery store in Wisconsin, US has melted the hearts of all pizza lovers online. A Twitter user Michael Bradley shared a minute-long video showcasing the massive display of the store’s frozen pizza aisle on October 13. In the clip, the user pushes his cart through the elaborate section of the grocery store namely, Woodman’s. Seemingly, 14 massive stocked commercial glass door freezers consisting of frozen pizza are on display, before the clip pans to a right turn where two display freezers of sauce, pepperoni, and cheese are lined up.

But the clip doesn’t end here, the cart then continues its trip towards two more aisles of freezers consisting of pizza pies. Be it Homerun, Roma, or Balletoia pizza, the freezers consist of a variety of brands. Notably, there are also a few non-pizza items displayed in the clip including pre-packaged Parmesan cheeses and other slice-friendly accoutrements sitting. “A frozen pizza section in Wisconsin,” Bradley captioned the viral clip. Watch the video below:

Within a week the video has garnered over 6 million views and more than a lakh likes on the micro-blogging site. A user who was mesmerized to watch the long pizza aisle made an attempt to count the number of frozen pizzas on display. “If every fridge door had 200 pizzas behind it, there would have been 2800 pizzas just in the row of fridges. Maybe double that for the whole section? Amazing,” commented the user.

Another shared a fun fact about frozen pizzas, “Fun Fact: the frozen pizza was invented in Wisconsin and Wisconsinites consume the most frozen pizza per capita.”

While talking about the frozen pizzas, the owner of the Woodman’s confirmed that the video was clicked in their store. He told Today, “People in Wisconsin love frozen pizzas, I guess. We’re known for our huge variety of items and frozen pizza is one of the sections where there’s just so many different suppliers and we offer everything that anyone would want.”

