'Never Felt Uneasy': 50-Year-old Pune Man Donates Plasma 14 Times, Sets 'Record'

Ajay Munotfrom Pune has registered his name in the India Book of Records for donating plasma 14 times. But the 50-year-old has no plans to stop here and is ready to do the noble deed again for the 15th time as the second wave of Covid-19 has only fuelled the demand for the life-saving blood

A strategic consultant by profession, Ajay had contracted the coronavirus in June 2020, after which he admitted himself to a Covid care facility in the city to keep his family safe. When he was discharged from the health center, he decided to donate his plasma for the needy patients who were battling for their lives, reported Indian Express

Ajay first donated his plasma to a Covid patient whose family was in a desperate need of a donor. “I donated my first plasma 28 days after I recovered in July and it was an emergency when a patient’s family was searching for a plasma donor," he told the newspaper.

His other notable contribution was to a critically ill woman patient whose son tried several blood banks and approached donors who backed out after initially agreeing to help. The man then found Ajay’s number through the police commissioner where the 50-year-old strategic consultant was a registered donor.

Busting myths around plasma donation as many eligible donors show reluctance, Ajay said he “never felt uneasy" after the process.

“People have false notions that blood is taken out during plasma donation. Plasma is separated from the blood. Plasma contains antibodies. Plasma donation is not blood donation," Ajay said as he encouraged Covid-recovered persons to come out in this hour of crisis.

Ajay has set an example for millions of eligible donors who have braved the virus but do not come out to help others in their time of need.

