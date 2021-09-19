‘Never Forget’: US Pilot Uses Flight Path on Map to Pay Homage to 9/11 Victims

This year marked the 20th anniversary since the 9/11 terrorist attack rocked the United States. To commemorate the event, Americans and people from around the world shared their stories and how the incident changed their lives. Many US citizens paid homage to the September 11 victims as they gathered at Ground Zero, the site of the Twin Towers in New York destroyed in the attacks by al-Qaeda militants. One such tribute paid to the victims was by a pilot who spelled out the words Never Forget through his flight path to commemorate the historic event. A tweet shared by Flight Radar 24 on Sunday showed the flight route taken by a pilot in Northern California.

According to a news report by KCRA3, the pilot, Major Christopher Pryce who has been serving in the US Air Force since 2003 was the one who paid this unique homage. The flight took off from Nut Tree Airport, in his hometown of Vacaville on Saturday morning at 10:45 am and landed two hours and 22 minutes later. Pryce also happens to be a former Afghanistan war veteran where he was stationed for a decade. He has also served the US Army in Iraq, before he became an officer and a military pilot.

Commenting on the tweet posted by Flight Radar 24 one user wrote, “This is awesome.”

Speaking to KCRA3, Pryce said that he was inspired by the newly released Netflix documentary “Turning Point,” which he and his wife watched on Friday night. The documentary is a five episode series that chronicles the events of September 11, 2001, with interviews from administration officials, former-Central Intelligence Agency members, US veterans, Afghanistan National Army soldiers, Taliban commanders, Afghan government officials, Afghan civilians, survivors and, Afghan warlords.

Pryce told KCRA3 that as he watched the documentary, he drew up the flight plan and drew all the letters and thought, “this was something I could do….It would give me time to think and give something back to say, ‘We’re still thinking of you.'"

