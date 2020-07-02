'Never to Forget': Howard Goodall Composes Song to Pay Tribute to Medics Lost to Covid-19

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the entire world.

While it is true that many people have managed to recover from the fatal COVID-19, one cannot deny that the lives that have been lost in this battle are also too many.

What is more heartbreaking is the fact that a lot of healthcare workers including doctors, nurses etc too have lost their lives to the infection. So, in order to honour their sacrifice and commitment, music composer Howard Goodall has written a tribute for them.

According to a report published in The Guardian, the song titled 'Never to Forget' clearly mentions names of 122 healthcare workers who lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus. Further, the song will be extended as more than 300 names need to be added.

Apparently a hundred singers have individually recorded their part along with the London Symphony Orchestra. This also includes the music composer as well. Their performance will be premiered on Sunday 5 July at 10am GMT on London Symphony Chorus’s official YouTube channel.

It must be noted that July 5 is also a National Health Service day.

Speaking to The Guardian, Goodall said, "It is a living memorial in music to the people who work in healthcare who have lost their lives in the fight against Covid-19. It is very important to me that each name is heard once very clearly on its own. We want to honour these names".

Goodall further added, "I was trying incredibly hard to make sure that when a relative heard the name of their mother or father or grandfather or daughter that it wouldn’t be jarring in any way, that it would sound respectful to them".

