1-min read

Never Too Old for Mom: Video of 106-Year-Old Woman Giving Candy to Daughter, 87, is Warming Hearts

The video proves no matter how old we get, we are all babies when it comes to a mother' s love.

News18.com

Updated:November 22, 2019, 6:06 PM IST
Never Too Old for Mom: Video of 106-Year-Old Woman Giving Candy to Daughter, 87, is Warming Hearts
Image credit: Twitter

A heart-warming video of a 106-year-old mother giving candy to her 87-year-old daughter is going viral on Twitter for all the right reasons.

The video appeared on Chinese social media sites and has since crossed over to other social media sites. According to local reports, the footage was shot in Longtang in central China's Henan Province on Sunday.

In it, 106-year-old Mrs Wuyang can be seen giving fishing out candy from her jacket pocket and handing it to her eldest daughter Chengzi, 87, who giggles like little girl after getting the candy.

According to reports, Mrs Wuyang had attended a wedding and had brought back a handful of candies from the ceremony. Chengzi was unable to attend the wedding due to a pain in her legs. The interaction was filmed by the Wuyangs' neighbour who told media that he was touched by the "sweet" gesture.

The video won many hearts on social media.

The video proves no matter how old we get, we are all babies when it comes to a mother' s love.

