Never Too Old for Mom: Video of 106-Year-Old Woman Giving Candy to Daughter, 87, is Warming Hearts
The video proves no matter how old we get, we are all babies when it comes to a mother' s love.
Image credit: Twitter
A heart-warming video of a 106-year-old mother giving candy to her 87-year-old daughter is going viral on Twitter for all the right reasons.
The video appeared on Chinese social media sites and has since crossed over to other social media sites. According to local reports, the footage was shot in Longtang in central China's Henan Province on Sunday.
The wonderful moments when the 107-year-old mother gave candy to her 84-year-old daughter: #China https://t.co/2hMcjaWAHG— Simon Thompson (@Tunnelbreeze) November 20, 2019
In it, 106-year-old Mrs Wuyang can be seen giving fishing out candy from her jacket pocket and handing it to her eldest daughter Chengzi, 87, who giggles like little girl after getting the candy.
According to reports, Mrs Wuyang had attended a wedding and had brought back a handful of candies from the ceremony. Chengzi was unable to attend the wedding due to a pain in her legs. The interaction was filmed by the Wuyangs' neighbour who told media that he was touched by the "sweet" gesture.
The video won many hearts on social media.
OMG, How absolutely beautiful 😍— CAROLYN HAYNES (@carolyngrace505) November 20, 2019
We are always our mothers babies no matter how old.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️— Bola ogah (@mahershalalabaz) November 21, 2019
#China should share the secret of longevity to the world— WARIBO NWACHUKWU🐦DeCryptoLord $Udoo $DIG (@DeCryptolord) November 20, 2019
Oh my goodness so beautiful ♥️— Linda Kindopp (@kindopp_linda) November 20, 2019
The video proves no matter how old we get, we are all babies when it comes to a mother' s love.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan Tries to Troll Ananya Panday for Her Pants, She Shuts Him up with Epic Response
- PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 Beta Update: Death Race Mode, TPP to FPP Switch, and More
- Kapil Sharma Gets Slammed for His 'Constant Derogatory Jibes' at Archana Puran Singh on His Show
- India's Young Shooters Shine With Gold and Silver Medal Shows on ISSF World Cup Finals Day 2
- WhatsApp Updates: Wait For Dark Mode Continues, And Here is Everything Else on The Agenda