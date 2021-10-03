New Airport Tracker Tool Lets You Calculate How Much CO2 Departing Flights Emit

How much does your nearest airport in India actually produce? A new online tool called Airport Tracker, a joint project by the non-profits International Council on Clean Transportation, ODI, and Transport and Environment, intended to reveal “the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions generated from aircraft departing from airports around the world." The tracker contains information for the 1,300 largest global airports, covering 99% of global airline passenger traffic. It shows the total amount of passenger-related emissions generated by each airport (and excludes the freight emissions). The aim is to produce “estimates of the climate impact of existing and proposed airport capacity on a case-by-case basis and better understand how the aviation industry can fit in our planning for a climate-safe world," explains their website.

According to the tracker, total emissions from India are equal to yearly emissions of 5 coal plants. On average, the carbon emissions per passenger, per kilometre is 85 grams of CO2. Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport produces the highest, ranking #1 in India for carbon emissions. The emissions from the airport alone account for yearly carbon emissions of 1 coal plant. Delhi is followed by Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport who’s airport emissions is equivalent to CO2 emissions from 1,750,000 cars yearly. This is followed by Bengaluru, which ranks #3 with emissions of the equivalent of nearly 960,000 cars yearly. Airports in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chennai are also major sources of CO2.

Outside of India, planes taking off from JFK Airport in New York City and Frankfurt International in Germany emit as much carbon dioxide as three coal plants each. Los Angeles International, London Heathrow, and Dubai Airport are equivalent to four coal plants each.

Delhi airport, which according to the tracker has the highest emissions, however, is taking environmental sustainability initiatives to offset its carbon meatures. DIAL has adopted the globally recognized Airport Carbon Accreditation framework of Airport Council International (ACI). Airport Carbon Accreditation framework is the only global framework for airports which helps airports to inventories and manage their GHG emission effectively. Under this framework, DIAL is currently at “Level 4+, Transition”, which is the highest level of accreditation under this framework. Delhi Airport is the first Asia Pacific airport to have achieved this accreditation level and only the second airport globally. DIAL has also adopted environmental certifications in accordance to ISO standards.

