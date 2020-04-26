New Corona Warriors Website Gets 1.25 Crore Registrations, PM Praises Nation

On Sunday April 26, during the 64th ‘Mann ki Baat’ at 11 am, PM Narendra Modi highlighted the massive support that the Government’s digital platform http://covidwarriors.gov.in had been able to garner from citizens.

The PM praised the people of the nation for their continued support.

The portal has seen around 1.25 crore registrations, from doctors, nurses, NCC cadets, and civil society organisations.

"I urge you to join the portal and become a COVID warrior," Modi said.

He also added that India's fight against the highly contagious coronavirus is people-driven.

"People of our country are fighting this war with the administration. We are also fighting poverty. I am proud that all of us are part of it. All of us are soldiers in this fight," PM Modi said in his speech.

Touching on the importance of masks, he urged people to accept wearing them as the new way of life.

"We need to wear marks. It has become a part of our daily lives. It has not happened before. But this is a new reality. Our perception of masks will change very soon. We are also realising that spitting has become hazardous. We have always been aware of it but we never cared. But now we have to work to end this habit," he said.

I hope post corona, people still maintain hygiene in public place too, no spitting, no littering & make earth more beautiful ❤️ #MannKiBaat — Ishita Hindu Joshi (@ishitajoshi) April 26, 2020

PM Modi said he respects the contribution and cooperation of the people of this country during this time of crisis.

"I bow and respect the people of this country for what they are doing during this time. Every sector has been innovating during this period," said the Prime Minister.

He also praised the farmers who have been working tirelessly to meet the food demands of the country.

"Our farmers are working day and night in their fields to ensure that no one goes hungry. There are people who are giving up rents and there are people who are giving up their pension," said PM Modi.



