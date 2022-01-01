New Covid19-Influenza Variant Florona is Here and People are Just Done

After Corona, Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Omicron and Delmicron, yet another variation of the deadly virus has been detected in Israel - Florona. The first case of Florona was found in a pregnant woman at the Rabin Medical Center, an Israeli newspaper reported. Florona is a double infection of COVID-19 and influenza, Arab News said on Friday. The woman had visited the hospital to give birth, when the infection was discovered. The Omicron variant of Covid-19 had already dampened New Year celebrations around the world. With a new disease on the block right on the last day of 2021, people are definitely not impressed. Many expressed their concerns on what the new year holds and took to social media for the regular dose of memes.

Take a look at few reactions to Florona:

the world wants to end but it's shy. wth is florona now??? https://t.co/7UdyOxRHgW— 他妈的 (@sunraysandstuff) December 31, 2021

Standup comedian Kajol Srinivasan poked fun at the singles, saying “How does it feel to be single in a world where even Corona isn’t?”

Israel just recorded the first case of #florona - a double infection of COVID19 and influenza. How does it feel to be single in a world where even Corona isn't? — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) December 31, 2021

Excuse me, what the fuck is a “florona”?— Clarkisha (@IWriteAllDay_) December 31, 2021

babe wake up covid just dropped her new remix collab with miss influenza titled 'Florona' https://t.co/vppK0yy1BG— izzi (@IzzRaifHarz) December 31, 2021

Just 9 hours into the new year and Isreal has recorded a case of Florona disease, a combination of Influenza and Corona disease in the same patient. Abeg wetin be all this…— Femi (@ojayfemi) December 31, 2021

Another user mused that Covid-19 had taken the cliche ‘new year, new me’ resolution literally.

Me stressing because Omicron still hot in the streets and now #florona here pic.twitter.com/6EawcYBiYU— Rent Em Spoons (@DerekJBiz) December 31, 2021

i don’t want this virus to have no more names! IM SICK OF IT! WHAT THE HAIL IS “FLORONA” ??????? pic.twitter.com/X24rMfKW6d— the valchemist. ⚡️ (@thevalenciagaa) December 31, 2021

How #florona Covid -19 variant showing up in 2022 pic.twitter.com/mlGpQJRhZk— taztv410 (@taztv410) December 31, 2021

Omicron variant, Alert level 3, new #florona disease from Israel - This is our peg with all other virus mutations around. pic.twitter.com/Kt5EAtCwIh— Cille Solomon (@cille_solomon) January 1, 2022

#floronaAfter omicron ,Israel reports it's first case of FloronaCorona on 31st dec : pic.twitter.com/jLulpL6c6m — Tweetera (@DoctorrSays) December 31, 2021

Coronavirus and Influenza virus are blessed with a baby. They’ve decided to name it “FLORONA”… #Florona #COVID19 #influenza— Shubham Misra Writing Thesis ⚛️ (@Shubham_Neuro) December 31, 2021

One person even came up with a hilarious story tracing the birth of the coronavirus till its merging with influenza to form Florona.

In 2019, a virus named SARS-CoV-2 was born in China. It grew up and travelled across the world for 2 years causing destruction of lives and livelihoods. He met another popular virus named Influenza virus during his journey, had sex and had a child named #florona.— Reshma (@Chai_Coffee_etc) December 31, 2021

Israel detects first case of 'florona' disease..Whole World now #florona pic.twitter.com/56hsZgNrjY — Krishan Pawar (@Krishan24274406) December 31, 2021

Israel on Friday began delivering a fourth vaccine dose for people most vulnerable to coronavirus, becoming one of the first countries to do so as it prepares for a wave of infections driven by the omicron variant. Meanwhile, India saw a single-day rise of 22,775 new COVID-19 cases, highest since October 6, while the number of active cases surpassed one lakh and Omicron infection tally reached 1,431, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The world spent 2020 huddled in shock and 2021 humbled in hope. Will 2022 bring some semblance of normalcy? Only if we accept that coronavirus, complete with Omicron and all upcoming avatars, will be part of our new normal. The world carries physical and mental scars of the brutal second wave, even as a third wave, looms. But our immune system is learning, say experts.

