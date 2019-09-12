New ‘Day of the Dead’ Barbie Released to Honor Traditional Mexican Holiday

A toy company has released a limited-edition “Day of the Dead" Barbie to commemorate the traditional Mexican festival that will be celebrated from October 31 to November 2 this year.

The $75 Día de Muertos Barbie "honors the traditions, symbols and rituals often seen throughout this time," CNN quoted Mattel, the toy company that owns the Barbie brand.

The century-old annual “Day of the Dead” or Día de Muertos festival is marked by friends and families gathering to remember the deceased.

Borrowing from the common Day of the Dead decorative motifs, the Barbie's long black dress is embroidered with hearts and butterflies to complement the colorful ruffled sleeves.

The Barbie’s face is painted with a skull, representing a popular practice by Day of the Dead celebrants, who dress up in colorful costumes and hold parades.

A crown with monarch butterflies and marigolds rests on top of the doll's head , while the hair is adorned with marigolds and monarch butterflies .

While marigolds are typically used to decorate altars, monarch butterflies which migrate to Mexico around the time of the celebration have come to symbolize the return of souls of loved ones.

The Día de Muertos, which was placed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list in 2008, has gained immense popularity in popular culture and media in the United States and elsewhere.

The opening sequence of 2015 James Bond film Spectre featured a Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City even though no such parade took place in Mexico City at that time.

The federal and local authorities organized an actual "Día de Muertos" parade through Paseo de la Reforma and Centro Historico on October 29, 2016, which was attended by 250,000 people.

The holiday also inspired the Oscar-winning 2017 Pixar film "Coco."

