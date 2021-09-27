New Discovery About Immune ‘Sentinel’ Cells May Help Develop Cancer Treatment

Scientists at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research, Australia, have made a surprise discovery about how the sentinel immune cells -the body’s first line of defence -are maintained and how removing some particular proteins may affect them. According to scientists, the discovery can have implications in cancer treatment as it not only identifies some unexpected effects of removing cell components on immune cells but it also identifies a cell component removing which does not have an impact on the frontline immune cells. Frontline immune cells or sentinel cells are embedded in tissues such as skin and lungs producing antigens when they detect infections.

Polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) is a protein group capable of turning off particular gene groups and determining the fate of stem cells. During the study, scientists studied the role PRC2 played in frontline responder immune cells. The researchers removed two components one by one separately from the protein group to see how the deletion of a selected component impacted the sentinel immune cells.

Scientists found that deleting the EZH2 enzyme from PRC2 had no impact on the sentinel cells. Despite that the cell component was removed, the sentinel cells were capable of effectively responding to viral infection. The discovery is important because EZH2 is considered an attractive target for cancer drugs as it can help cancerous cells proliferate.

On the other hand, scientists found that when another component Suz12, a structural protein, was deleted, macrophages in our lungs and skin, frontline responders that detect and destroy infectors, completely disappeared. The affected frontline responders, known as tissue-resident macrophages, are uniquely capable of independently maintaining their numbers throughout adult life.

“Our research highlights a key role for Suz12 and PRC2 in controlling this regulatory program of these immune cells,” says Michael Chopin, one of the authors of the study, in a statement. The study was published on September 17 in Science Immunology.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here