New Eco-friendly Restaurant Built in Ahmedabad is a Tribute to Indian Potters

With climate change, rising solid-waste management challenges, and growing landfills, we can all try to be a little more sustainable. A newly built restaurant in Ahmedabad shows how we can use recyclable materials to build very modern yet traditional and aesthetic place. The restaurant built entirely with clay, turmeric, reclaimed jute and wood and more such materials has been designed by Ahmedabad-based architect couple, Bhadri and Snehal’s company tHE gRID Architects.

The restaurant called Mitti ke Rang (colour of mud) honours the art and craft of Indian potters Kumhar or Kumbhar. Milan Prajapati, the owner who himself is from the potter's community, has supplied the place with clay pots and artefacts. The pottery is symbolic of our culture and offers a cost-effective and ecological solution to the restaurant’s needs.

The architect duo created something called ‘Golden Plaster’ to build the place and haven’t used any paint or other materials that could create a carbon footprint. "Since they had a financial constraint, we explored their vibrant and historic legacy while designing the space. We told the client to let his family, who is still into this craft, use their talent, and, in turn, we would use these various forms of the traditional, vernacular material in the restaurant," Snehal said in conversation with the Better India.

With their ingenious ideas, they brought down the cost of construction by 50%. A potter’s wheel, which is integrated into the design of the entrance, is symbolic of the owner’s heritage. Their ‘Golden Plaster’ made the walls sturdier and also emanates a natural aroma.

"We used clay in its various expressions. It was mixed with the dye extracted from the flower of the kesudo tree, turmeric and other organic ingredients like hay to birth a glorious golden coloured plaster that evokes auspicious moments and festive occasions, especially in the Indian context," explains Bhadri.

The tableware inside is terracotta, the furniture and décor all created from recycled wood, reclaimed jute, and unfired clay vessels are used to accentuate the design. The flooring is locally procured ceramic tiles, again a very sustainable choice.

They even used jute strings that were discarded after use in wedding mandap to design their lamps with jute lampshades. The same material has been used to create drainage pipes and screens.