New Face, Who Dis? Fish With Human-Like Face Spotted in Malaysia





Nature surprises us in different ways, with the variation and evolution among species being one of the most beautiful secrets. There are a number of species of flora and fauna available on our planet that are nowhere near to the concept of species we have in mind. One of these species is the Trigger Fish.







A Twitter user recently surprised netizens with a picture of a weird-looking fish captured in Malaysia. What makes this fish different from other species is its human-like features, including mouth with lips and teeth.







Ever since the picture was posted online, it went viral, leaving people astonished at the fish. Here are the unbelievable images:







bibir dia lagi seksi dari aku pic.twitter.com/zzq8IPWzvD — RaffNasir• (@raff_nasir) July 2, 2020





The post has received a lot of traction, with around 14 thousand likes and eight thousand comments.







While some people compared their faces to the fish, others added some more human beauty features to the fish.















Saw this shit on fb tho pic.twitter.com/wv8EUkTwZ6 — Jim Harry (@hrrypstr) July 3, 2020





For those who are unaware, this fish is known as Trigger Fish. The species, abundantly found in the Indo-Pacific region, can be easily spotted in South East Asian water bodies.

While there are 40 different species of the Trigger Fish found in the water bodies, most of these have an oval-shaped body with a large head. They are known for their strong- jawed mouth and teeth, capable enough to crush shells.







These are known as Trigger Fish as they have two dorsal spines, out of which the anterior one can be ejected only when the second one is depressed, which is also known as ‘trigger’ spine.





