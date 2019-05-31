Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

New Foreign Minister's Son Says He Can't Help with Passport Woes in Cheeky Tweet

It wasn't S Jaishankar but his son Dhruva Jaishankar who grabbed eyeballs because of a cheeky tweet that he posted.

News18.com

Updated:May 31, 2019, 2:17 PM IST
New Foreign Minister's Son Says He Can't Help with Passport Woes in Cheeky Tweet
Image credit: Twitter
In a move that surprised many, S Jaishankar was appointed the Minister for External Affairs in Narendra Modi's second cabinet. Jaishankar will succeed Sushma Swaraj, one of the most Twitter-friendly politicians in India and a charming MEA, who was not given a portfolio this time.

In the backdrop of the US-China trade-wars and volatile relations with regional powers, bringing in Jaishankar could prove prudent. His experience as a diplomat and the longest serving foreign secretary in recent times makes him the a potentially good MEA.

However, on the day of the announcement, it wasn't Jaishankar but his son Dhruva Jaishankar who grabbed eyeballs because of a cheeky tweet that he posted. It seems that as soon as his father became the MEA, Dhruva received the a request on Twitter regarding help with visa or passport. First, Dhruva responded with "Dude. Wrong Twitter". He then posted the following message: "And before anyone asks, I can absolutely not help anyone with their passport, visa, or getting-you-out-of-a-foreign-prison problems. I have plenty of those problems myself (other than the prisons - I try to stay clear of those)."




Sushma Swaraj had been the go-to mantri in the previous cabinet whenever Indians stuck abroad or foreigners stuck in India had problems or issues. In fact, Swaraj defined what today is being called "technological diplomacy", and was always ready to help out people using Twitter.

S Jaishankar has big shoes to fill, indeed.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

